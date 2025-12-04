ACE students host 9th annual Thanksgiving feast at Bethpage High School

For the ninth consecutive year, Bethpage High School’s ACE program transformed their classroom into a festive gathering space, hosting a Thanksgiving feast for students and staff.

For the ninth consecutive year, Bethpage High School’s ACE program transformed its classroom into a festive gathering space, hosting a Thanksgiving feast that brought together students, staff and administrators in celebration of community and gratitude.

The students in ACE, which stands for Academic and Career Experience, spent the days leading up to Thanksgiving shopping for ingredients and preparing an impressive spread to share with the Bethpage High School community. Under the guidance of ACE teacher Dayna Vollmuth, students prepared two turkeys, Brussels sprouts, stuffing, potatoes, 50 mini pies and several other side dishes.

The event showcased true collaboration across the school community. Art teacher Chris DeStefano created a spectacular mural outside the ACE classroom featuring a New York City skyline and photos of ACE students holding “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day” balloons. Superintendent David Schneider donned a chef’s coat to serve as the official turkey carver.

The ACE classroom was transformed for the occasion, with long tables decorated with Thanksgiving-themed décor and candles. Each place setting featured conversation starter cards, supporting the program’s focus on social skills development.

The feast welcomed ACE alumni back to campus and was attended by all district administrators and department heads, making it a true district-wide celebration.

“This program teaches us all about friendship and family and celebrating our successes and each other,” said Lisa Lucchesi, assistant superintendent for pupil personnel services.

She thanked the ACE students for “making Bethpage a brighter place.”

The annual tradition continues to be a beloved highlight of the Bethpage school year, demonstrating the power of inclusive education and community connection.