Carle Place School named i-Ready Super Stretch School

Carle Place’s Cherry Lane School has been honored as an i-Ready Super Stretch School for its remarkable growth and achievement during the 2024-2025 school year.

Among the 38,250 schools nationwide using i-Ready, only 200 — just 0.58% — earned this prestigious recognition.

Being named a Super Stretch School means that more than 55% of students met or exceeded their Stretch Growth goals, and Cherry Lane’s students surpassed this benchmark with an impressive 59% achieving their targets. Stretch Growth goals are ambitious benchmarks designed to help students below grade level catch up or enable on-level students to accelerate beyond typical expectations, highlighting the school’s commitment to excellence and student progress.

On Dec. 1, Cherry Lane was formally congratulated for this achievement with a certificate and banner celebrating their accomplishments.

“Earning the i-Ready Super Stretch School distinction reflects Cherry Lane’s commitment to helping every child reach their full potential,” said Lauren Moriarty, principal of Cherry Lane School. “Our students achieved their stretch goals thanks to dedicated teachers who guide them with heart and precision, and families who partner with us every step of the way.”