Cub Scouts take on trash clean up project

Webelos from Cub Scout Pack 544 recently completed a community service project tied to the Scouting for Clean Waterways initiative.

As part of this initiative, the Scout Pack Webelos, chartered by Notre Dame Parish in New Hyde Park, spent an afternoon cleaning up the grounds surrounding New Hyde Park Road School. Their goal was to remove litter before it could enter storm drains, where it could eventually flow into local streams, bays and oceans.

Through this effort, the Scouts learned how everyday actions can protect wildlife, improve water quality and keep the community clean.