Williston Park
Charity

Herricks students and staff deliver for Long Islanders in need

Herricks students from Searingtown Elementary, Denton Avenue and Herricks Middle School, with help from the district's transportation department, deliver food donations to St. Aidan's Food Bank.
Herricks students from Searingtown Elementary, Denton Avenue and Herricks Middle School, with help from the district’s transportation department, delivered food donations to St. Aidan’s Food Bank.
Photo provided by Herricks School District

Herricks Public Schools highlights the efforts of the Human Relations clubs from Searingtown Elementary, Denton Avenue and Herricks Middle School, who once again made a meaningful impact on the local community.

For the eleventh year, these students collected and delivered truckloads of food to benefit St. Aidan’s Food Bank in Williston
Park.

Herricks students deliver food
Herricks School District

Before Thanksgiving break, students – joined by administrators and the Herricks transportation team – personally delivered the donations to St. Aidan’s. They also helped sort and stack items on the food bank shelves.

During the visit, volunteers thanked the students and shared how their contributions will make a real difference for those in need.

Herricks students sort through donated food
Herricks students sort through donated food. Photo by Herricks School District

