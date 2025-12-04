Herricks students share gift of sight and learning with Rwandan children

Herricks Public Schools is proud to highlight a meaningful global service initiative led by the Herricks High School HICAP Club, which stands for Herricks International Children’s Aid Program.

Under the guidance of adviser Brie Ament, students organized a collection effort that provided eyeglasses and essential school supplies to children at an orphanage in Rwanda – an effort that grew from a powerful humanitarian story shared with Herricks

students last year.

During the 2023-24 school year, Herricks High School hosted speaker Carl Wilkens, the only American who remained in Rwanda during the 1994 genocide. His presentation introduced students to Patrick, one of the children he saved during that time.

Today, Patrick is an adult who helps run the very orphanage that once protected him. This fall, Patrick spent a month in New York and connected with Ament through a Herricks social studies teacher, Chloe Graef, who had previously worked with him in

Rwanda.

Before returning home, Patrick shared a need at the orphanage: eyeglasses for children ages 7 to 17.

In response, Ament and the HICAP Club launched a schoolwide collection drive that yielded extraordinary results. Students and families donated a full shopping cart of gently used eyeglasses – far surpassing expectations.

Students sorted, cleaned and packaged each pair, while the club also collected school supplies to accompany the donation. Graef personally delivered the materials to Patrick before his flight back to Rwanda, ensuring they reached the orphanage safely.

Within weeks, photos and messages arrived from Rwanda showing children receiving their new supplies. Skilled staff at the orphanage sorted the donated lenses and fitted the glasses to meet each child’s needs, allowing Herricks students to see the

immediate impact of their work.

“This project brought together my passion for special education and global studies and it was incredibly moving to watch our students engage so fully,” said Ament. “For us, it was a small effort, but for the children receiving these items, it made a tremendous difference. Our students were inspired to see how their actions had a real-world impact.”

Ament noted that the experience also broadened students’ understanding of global disparities.

“They realized how many services we take for granted – like access to eyecare – and how meaningful it is to help fill those gaps,” she said.

HICAP, an inclusive club consisting of students in grades 9-12 and closely partnered with the High School’s VIP Program, focuses on support for children around the world.

The initiative with the Rwandan orphanage has now grown into an ongoing partnership. Patrick is expected to return to New York in March, and the club plans to organize another collection drive based on the orphanage’s needs. Plans are also in motion for a virtual exchange that would allow Herricks students to meet the children they have helped.

Herricks Public Schools applauds Ament, the HICAP Club and the entire school community for their generosity, compassion and dedication to global citizenship.