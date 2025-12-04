North Shore Middle School marks SHORE Way Day with community service

North Shore Middle School students, faculty and staff came together to celebrate SHORE Way Day, an annual event focused on service, community and personal growth, on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving break.

Principal Ryan O’Hara said the SHORE acronym stands for scholarship, honesty, ownership, respect and empathy. Each year, students are encouraged to reflect on these values while finding ways to make a positive difference in their school, community and beyond.

“SHORE Way Day at North Shore Middle School reminds us of just how much we can do when we work together to make our world better for each other,” O’Hara said.

Throughout the day, students participated in a wide range of service projects and fundraising activities, both on and off campus. Despite the chilly weather, the school community embraced the opportunity to give back.

Activities included making cards for soldiers and hospitalized children, assisting Life Skills classes, collecting toys for animal shelters, mural painting, a “Planting It Forward” project, “Miles for Smiles,” serving as an elementary teacher for a day, raking leaves for community members, a read-a-thon, a refreshment stand fundraiser, a Sea Cliff Food Pantry drop-off, friendship bracelet making, work at the Cove Animal Shelter and Mutual Concern Senior Center, and the annual Turkey Bowl.

SHORE Way Day highlighted how collaboration and character can drive meaningful change. The school expressed gratitude to all students, faculty, staff and community members who contributed to the day’s success, including those who supported activities at the district’s elementary schools and high school.

Families are encouraged to ask their children how they helped make a difference during SHORE Way Day.