Port Washington Children’s Center students visit the Port Washington Fire Department

The students of the Port Washington Children’s Center visited the Port Washington Fire Department. Children from all four early childhood classrooms learned about fire safety and got a first-hand look at what it means to be a firefighter.

The visit was filled with curiosity and excitement. Children explored fire trucks up close, met firefighters and learned about the equipment that keeps responders safe.

One child from the Daylily Fields class marveled, “the fire truck with its lights on!”

Maple Shores students were fascinated by the firefighters’ uniforms, noting, “the fireman has a mask, boots, a hat and a jacket.”

At Acorn Bay, the loud sirens left a big impression on wide-eyed students. Teachers in Butterfly Lane said “it was a good experience for the children to see the fire trucks up close.”

The visit not only sparked joy among students but also reinforced the importance of fire safety and highlighted the work firefighters do to keep the community safe. The Children’s Center extended its thanks to the Port Washington Fire Department for welcoming students and providing a memorable educational experience.

For more information on the Port Washington Children’s Center and its programs, visit pwchildrenscenter.org or follow @pwchildrenscenter on Instagram.