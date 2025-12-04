‘Matilda’ takes center stage at Vernon with student production

James H. Vernon School recently brought Roald Dahl’s beloved story to life with their production of “Matilda.”

James H. Vernon School recently brought Roald Dahl’s beloved story to life with their production of “Matilda,” performing to packed houses of enthusiastic audiences.

Under the direction of Teriann Chiappardi, the ambitious production showcased the incredible talent and dedication of Vernon students.

The production featured an impressive 108 student actors, supported by 38 fifth and sixth-grade crew members and 18 third and fourth-grade scenic painters and builders.

In total, a remarkable 40% of Vernon’s entire student body participated in bringing this show to the stage.

Based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel, “Matilda” tells the story of a brilliant young girl who discovers she has secret psychokinetic powers. She uses these abilities to stand up to her neglectful parents and the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. The musical adaptation earned five Tony Awards in 2013, cementing its place as a modern theatrical favorite.

The Vernon School production demonstrated not only the students’ performing talents but also the collaborative spirit that made this large-scale show possible, with students contributing both on stage and behind the scenes to create a memorable theatrical experience for the entire school community.