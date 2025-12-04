Wantagh band students build camaraderie

Middle school saxophone players Grace Feyrer, Sophie Naglieri and Matthew Provinsal (L. to R.) took advantage of the chance to learn from their high school peers.

The high level of music played by members of the Wantagh High School Wind Ensemble is the ambition of seventh-grade band students, who joined their older counterparts for the second annual Band Clinic on Dec. 3.

For about two hours on the high school auditorium stage, 117 musicians played, listened and learned. The 87 seventh-grade band members made the short journey with their instruments from Wantagh Middle School and performed two pieces from their upcoming winter concert, “Flash!” and “Gentle Winds.”

Wind Ensemble members sat among the middle school students and were side-by-side with peers who played the same instrument. They provided valuable guidance and support to help the seventh graders take the next step as musicians.

“The band clinic encourages them to move further in music and show them what their future can be in the band,” senior and band co-President Olivia Scherer said. “They look up to us as role models.”

The program was led by sixth and seventh-grade band teacher Susan Babcock, eighth-grade and high school concert band director Chris Cockren, and high school special ensembles band director Dan Aviles. The Wantagh Performing Arts Booster Club provided a pizza lunch and snacks.

To give the seventh graders insight into the future, they listened as the Wind Ensemble members played “Carol of the Bells,” a selection from their winter concert. The goal was for the middle school students to understand the sounds they can produce by continuing their dedication to music.

“They get to hear the highest level of music that Wantagh students are producing,” Aviles said, “so it sets a goal for them.”