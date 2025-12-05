81 students inducted into Bethpage High School Science National Honor Society

Bethpage High School inducted 81 new members into the Science National Honor Society during a ceremony on Dec. 3.

Director of Science Chris Pollatos opened the ceremony with welcoming remarks that captured the essence of scientific discovery.

“I like to think that science is magic, because that feeling when you’re watching a magic show, that awe, that wonder, that’s what science is,” Pollatos said.

The ceremony featured musical performances by honor society members, including a rendition of the National Anthem played by a saxophone quartet, followed by a piano solo performed by Diya Bebin. Adviser Michelle Maio and chapter president Ben Maciel-Seidman also addressed the audience.

To qualify for membership, students must be juniors or seniors currently enrolled in a Regents-level or AP science course and have completed at least two years of high school Regents-level science courses. Members maintain a minimum science GPA of 90% and an overall scholastic average of 85%. Beyond academics, inductees demonstrate exemplary behavior, serve as role models for underclassmen and participate in chapter activities that extend beyond the classroom.

The ceremony’s centerpiece was the candle lighting performed by the chapter’s five officers. Each officer spoke about one of the honor society’s five pillars – scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship – before lighting their candle.

New inductees then recited the oath of membership and received glow sticks, which they activated simultaneously. The glowing lights symbolized their commitment to illuminating the world of science for others through their own chemical reaction.