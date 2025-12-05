Adopt this holiday season: 9 cats, dogs looking for families

Elridge is one of nine animals who want to be adopted this holiday season.

During a month filled with celebration, kindness, and community, it’s the purr-fect time to remember our shelter animals who are still waiting for their chance at fur-ever family. So don’t wait! Head out and adopt your new best friend today!

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Martha, an exquisite Dilute Torti Domestic Short Hair, approximately one year old. Martha’s story is as heartbreaking as it is inspiring. This sweet girl was cruelly left behind to fend for herself after her family was evicted. Despite this hardship, Martha is ready for a second chance with a family that truly deserves her.

Martha is a sweet, outgoing, and wonderfully quirky little lady. True to her “sour patch kid” personality, she can be sugary sweet one moment and a bit snarky the next — and that’s exactly why everyone adores her. She enjoys affection and companionship, but like many cats with big personalities, she appreciates it when people understand and respect her boundaries.

This Dilute Torti beauty would thrive best in a quiet, calm home, ideally with older children, possibly other cats, and calm, respectful dogs. She has no medical concerns and is simply looking for the right person to give her the love, patience, and stability she deserves.

If you are interested in meeting Martha, please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact with her in a domestic setting at the shelter.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

*Special Request* Handsome little Dobby is a three-year-old Chihuahua mix rescued from Manhattan, and this tiny survivor has both a sensitive spirit and a courageous heart. He’s looking for an adults-only home where the whole household can meet him first to ensure a calm, supportive match. Dobby has some tactile sensitivity and mild resource-guarding, so he’ll thrive with an experienced dog owner who understands canine cues and can provide steady, patient leadership. He’ll also need to meet any resident dogs before adoption, though he’s perfectly comfortable living with cats.

As a member of our Help Me Heal program, Dobby is recovering from pelvic and rib fractures and a nephrectomy after being hit by a car. His ongoing medical needs will be assisted by our team to set him up for success. With the right environment and a compassionate, knowledgeable human by his side, Dobby is ready for a true second chance.

Eight-month-old Peter came from South Carolina with a tender heart and a cautious spirit. He’s looking for a calm, experienced home that can help him build confidence at his own pace. Kids in the household should be older, and he’ll need to meet them (and any resident dogs!) before adoption to make sure it’s the right fit. Because city life is overwhelming for this shy boy, Peter is searching for a quieter suburban or rural home with a fully fenced yard, safe space where he can explore and decompress. He also requires a socially appropriate canine companion to help guide him.

With steady guidance and plenty of patience, Peter has the potential to blossom into a loyal, loving family member. He’s ready for the people who’ll help him shine.

Chris is an eight-month-old terrier mix from South Carolina who’s hoping to find a patient, experienced family to help him feel safe and confident. He does best with older kids and needs the whole household to meet him before adoption so everyone starts off on the right foot. Because Chris is a fearful pup, he’ll thrive with steady, compassionate leadership and a home that already has a socially appropriate dog to guide him — any resident dogs will need a meet-and-greet first to be sure it’s a good fit.

City life is too overwhelming for this sensitive boy, so he’s searching for a quieter suburban or rural setting with a fully fenced yard where he can decompress, explore, and learn to trust at his own pace. With the right support and understanding, Chris has every chance to grow into a loyal, loving companion. He just needs someone willing to believe in him.

Five-year-old Eldridge spent his entire life in the comfort of his home with his beloved human and clowder until everything changed when his person passed away. Now restarting his purr-suit of happiness in Bianca’s Furry Friends, this debonair gentleman is finding his footing again with grace and heart. His adorable crinkle ear gives him just the right touch of charm, but it’s his gentle, open nature that wins everyone over. Eldridge is ready to settle into a new chapter filled with love. Could that be with you?

Being abandoned outdoors is a terrifying disruption for any gentle cat, but Samuel got lucky; he wandered into the right neighbor’s yard and was safely brought to Animal League America for a fresh start. Now this sweet two-year-old is settling into his room in Bianca’s Furry Friends, taking life at his own pace and soaking in the security he’s finally been given. He may have been let down before, but Samuel’s heart is wide open — ready to forgive, forget, and move toward a brighter future with someone patient, loving, and kind.

*Double Adoption* Left behind when the bodega they called home shut its doors, three-year-old Frye and five-year-old Berg suddenly had nowhere to go, until a hero stepped in and brought them safely to Bianca’s Furry Friends. Adjusting to this new life has been a little overwhelming, but Frye is bravely keeping spirits high while Berg leans on him for comfort.

It hasn’t taken long for both boys to realize they’re finally safe — and that toys, treats, and catnip are a huge upgrade from life working a busy storefront. Their first real home will be more than they ever dreamed of, and we can’t wait to see it happen. Ready to help these former bodega buddies become beloved family members? They’re so deserving of a happily-ever-after.

Seven-month-old Bumpy has a real look-at-me-now catitude, and we’re here for it! This tiny tot was transported from our sister shelter in Glen Falls and brought to Animal League America vets to perform hernia repair surgery as part of our Help Me Heal program. Feels like it took her only minutes to recover! Bumpy’s smooth don’t look back/only look ahead demeanor is really taking her places. Next stop: your house!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading, and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!