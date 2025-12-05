Holiday spirit shines at Baxter Estates Toy Drive

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton joined holiday revelers and her colleagues in government at Baxter Estates Village Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 3, for their annual winter soiree and toy drive.

Residents donated new, unwrapped toys in support of the Marine Toys for Tots and enjoyed hot apple cider, hot chocolate and cookies with neighbors. Donations are being accepted at Village Hall through Wednesday, Dec. 10.

“As someone who has been involved in Toys for Tots for more than 15 years, I know how a new toy can be so much more than just a holiday present – it can become a symbol of hope for better days ahead,” Minority Leader DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Thank you to Mayor Nora Haagenson and her entire village board for hosting a fantastic event that brings the community together and makes the season bright for deserving families throughout our region!”

“I am so proud and grateful for our residents, who came laden with toys that will brighten the holidays for so many children,” Mayor Haagenson said.