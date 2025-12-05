14 Places for Dining with Santa on Long Island 2025

There are plenty of chances to meet Santa around Long Island this holiday season. Why not enjoy a meal with your family while you do?
We’ve rounded up some of the best dining with Santa options around Long Island for you and your family to check out this year! Be sure to make reservations!
Nassau
Brunch with Santa Beachside
Gatsby On The Ocean, 2000 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh
Saturday, Dec. 6, 10:45 am, 11 am, 2:15 pm & 2:30 pm
All ages
$6.43-$70.85
Share Brunch with Santa surrounded by family and friends this holiday season! A gift for each child, photo with St. Nick, food & drinks!
Breakfast with Santa at The Milleridge Inn
The Milleridge Inn, 585 North Broadway, Jericho
Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am – 1 pm, through Dec. 21
All ages
$54.95; $35.95 ages 2-12
Bring the whole family to The Milleridge Inn for this beloved breakfast. Enjoy a festive morning filled with all your favorite breakfast items, holiday décor, and special photo opportunities with Santa himself.
Breakfast with Santa at Stew Leonard’s
Stew Leonard’s East Meadow, 1897 Front St., East Meadow
Dec. 13 – 14, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am & 11 am
All ages
$19.99; $17.99 children younger than 12
Santa and his friend Wow the Cow will host a special brunch at Stew Leonard’s East Meadow. The farm-fresh menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, French toast, and fresh fruit. Each child will be able to take a photo with Santa.
Breakfast with Santa at Coral House
The Coral House, 70 Milburn Ave., Baldwin
Dec. 13, Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 am – 2 pm, through Dec. 21
All ages
$49.95; $32.95 ages 2-12
Meet Santa at this delicious breakfast serving all of your favorites like eggs, bacon, French toast, and more.
Annual Holiday Pancake Breakfast with Santa at The American Airpower Museum
The American Airpower Museum, 1230 New Hwy., Farmingdale
Saturday, Dec. 13, 9 am, 10 am, and 11 am
All ages
$20; $12 child
Reservations required
Hangar 3 will be decked out with Christmas decorations, plus there will be photo ops with Santa, so bring your cameras and smartphones! Enjoy hot pancakes with butter, maple syrup, sausages and beverages. Breakfast includes admission plus Tram Rides for families around the Hangar’s ramp, weather permitting.
Breakfast With Santa
EGP Land & Sea, 2 Pettit Place, Island Park
Dec. 14, 20 & 21, 10:30 am & 1 pm
All ages
$70; $40 children 2 and older
Join EGP Land & Sea for Breakfast with Santa — where every bite comes with a little holiday cheer! Choose your date & theme: Dec 14: Santa & His Elves Dec 20: Mr. & Mrs. Claus Dec 21: Santa & The Grinch Enjoy an unlimited buffet, bottomless brunch cocktails, crafts, character meet & greets, and festive photo ops — all inside the beautifully decorated winter wonderland!
The Jericho Terrace Brunch with Santa
Jericho Terrace, 249 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola
Sunday, Dec. 21, 11:30 am – 3 pm
All ages
$60; $32.78 younger than 12
Enjoy a delicious brunch with a special visitor from the North Pole. Meet Santa and decorate cookies at the Cookie Station!
Suffolk
Santa Brunch at Cowfish
Cowfish Restaurant, 258 E Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays
Saturday, Dec. 6, 20, 11 am – 3 pm
All ages
$55; $20 ages 3-12; free for kids 2 and younger
It’s the most wonderful brunch of the year! Join Cowfish for Santa Brunch — a festive celebration filled with joy, delicious food, and holiday magic for the whole family. Kids can decorate cookies, take photos with Santa, and even receive a pre-wrapped gift straight from Kris Kringle himself.
Brunch with Santa at Desmond’s
Desmond’s Restaurant at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River
Dec. 7, Sundays, 9:30 am – 3 pm, through Dec. 21
All ages
$59.95; $34.95 ages 3-10
Join Desmond’s Restaurant for a jolly good time at Brunch with Santa and celebrate the season with the entire family! Indulge in their delicious signature brunch buffet featuring holiday favorites and take your own memorable photo with Santa.
Crafty Christmas Santa Brunch at Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn
Southampton Inn, 91 Hill St., Southampton
Sunday, Dec. 7, 11 am – 2 pm
All ages
$10 per ornament; see menu for brunch pricing
Enjoy a Holiday Brunch, meet Santa, select your own topping from the Hot Chocolate Station, and make a craft with the team from Colorpop Workshop.
Santa Brunch
Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main St., Riverhead
Sunday, Dec. 7, 10 am, noon & 2 pm
All ages
$78; $42 ages 3-12; $10.35 ages 2 and younger
Enjoy a delicious brunch served in the waterfront Sea Star Ballroom, and take along a camera to capture a family photo with Santa! The kids will make a special take-home holiday keepsake. Don’t forget to leave time to enjoy the Aquarium (you can visit the aquarium before and/or after your brunch session, it’s open from 10 am-5 pm), included with your brunch fee.
Snacks With Santa
Southold American Legion Hall, 51655 Main Road, Southold
Monday, Dec. 8, 4 – 6 pm
Ages 8 and younger
Free
The Southold American Legion Auxiliary Griswold Terry Glover Post 803 invites North Fork children to enjoy after school snacks, a craft, coloring, story time, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Santa Brunch at RUMBA Patchogue
RUMBA Patchogue, 13 E Main St., Patchogue
Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 am – 3 pm
All ages
$45; $20 age 3-12; free for children 2 and younger
Enjoy a full brunch buffet while you mix & mingle with Kris Kringle. There’ll be cookie decorating for the kids, photos with Santa, adults get the choice of a Merry Mimosa or Berry Bellini, and so much more! For an added surprise…bring your child’s wrapped gift the day before and Santa Claus himself will present it during the festivities!
Santa Brunch at Fauna
FAUNA, 6 Parlato Drive, Westhampton Beach
Saturday, Dec. 13, 11 am – 3 pm
All ages
$55; $20 ages 3–12; free for children 2 and younger
Join Fauna for their first-ever Santa Brunch. A magical morning filled with festive flavors, cookie decorating, photos with Santa, and unforgettable family moments. Bring your child’s wrapped gift the day before for a special delivery from Santa himself!
