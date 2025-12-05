14 Places for Dining with Santa on Long Island 2025

Here are 14 places on Long Island to dine with Santa this 2025 holiday season.

There are plenty of chances to meet Santa around Long Island this holiday season. Why not enjoy a meal with your family while you do?

We’ve rounded up some of the best dining with Santa options around Long Island for you and your family to check out this year! Be sure to make reservations!

Psst… Check Out Awesome Spots for Dining with Santa in New York City 2025



Nassau

Gatsby On The Ocean, 2000 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh

Saturday, Dec. 6, 10:45 am, 11 am, 2:15 pm & 2:30 pm

All ages

$6.43-$70.85

Share Brunch with Santa surrounded by family and friends this holiday season! A gift for each child, photo with St. Nick, food & drinks!

The Milleridge Inn, 585 North Broadway, Jericho

Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am – 1 pm, through Dec. 21

All ages

$54.95; $35.95 ages 2-12

Bring the whole family to The Milleridge Inn for this beloved breakfast. Enjoy a festive morning filled with all your favorite breakfast items, holiday décor, and special photo opportunities with Santa himself.

Stew Leonard’s East Meadow, 1897 Front St., East Meadow

Dec. 13 – 14, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am & 11 am

All ages

$19.99; $17.99 children younger than 12

Santa and his friend Wow the Cow will host a special brunch at Stew Leonard’s East Meadow. The farm-fresh menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, French toast, and fresh fruit. Each child will be able to take a photo with Santa.

The Coral House, 70 Milburn Ave., Baldwin

Dec. 13, Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 am – 2 pm, through Dec. 21

All ages

$49.95; $32.95 ages 2-12

Meet Santa at this delicious breakfast serving all of your favorites like eggs, bacon, French toast, and more.

The American Airpower Museum, 1230 New Hwy., Farmingdale

Saturday, Dec. 13, 9 am, 10 am, and 11 am

All ages

$20; $12 child

Reservations required

Hangar 3 will be decked out with Christmas decorations, plus there will be photo ops with Santa, so bring your cameras and smartphones! Enjoy hot pancakes with butter, maple syrup, sausages and beverages. Breakfast includes admission plus Tram Rides for families around the Hangar’s ramp, weather permitting.

EGP Land & Sea, 2 Pettit Place, Island Park

Dec. 14, 20 & 21, 10:30 am & 1 pm

All ages

$70; $40 children 2 and older



Join EGP Land & Sea for Breakfast with Santa — where every bite comes with a little holiday cheer! Choose your date & theme: Dec 14: Santa & His Elves Dec 20: Mr. & Mrs. Claus Dec 21: Santa & The Grinch Enjoy an unlimited buffet, bottomless brunch cocktails, crafts, character meet & greets, and festive photo ops — all inside the beautifully decorated winter wonderland!

Jericho Terrace, 249 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola

Sunday, Dec. 21, 11:30 am – 3 pm

All ages

$60; $32.78 younger than 12



Enjoy a delicious brunch with a special visitor from the North Pole. Meet Santa and decorate cookies at the Cookie Station!

READ ALSO: Mineola trustees announce holiday events

Suffolk

Cowfish Restaurant, 258 E Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays

Saturday, Dec. 6, 20, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

$55; $20 ages 3-12; free for kids 2 and younger

It’s the most wonderful brunch of the year! Join Cowfish for Santa Brunch — a festive celebration filled with joy, delicious food, and holiday magic for the whole family. Kids can decorate cookies, take photos with Santa, and even receive a pre-wrapped gift straight from Kris Kringle himself.

Desmond’s Restaurant at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River

Dec. 7, Sundays, 9:30 am – 3 pm, through Dec. 21

All ages

$59.95; $34.95 ages 3-10

Join Desmond’s Restaurant for a jolly good time at Brunch with Santa and celebrate the season with the entire family! Indulge in their delicious signature brunch buffet featuring holiday favorites and take your own memorable photo with Santa.

Southampton Inn, 91 Hill St., Southampton

Sunday, Dec. 7, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

$10 per ornament; see menu for brunch pricing

Enjoy a Holiday Brunch, meet Santa, select your own topping from the Hot Chocolate Station, and make a craft with the team from Colorpop Workshop.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main St., Riverhead

Sunday, Dec. 7, 10 am, noon & 2 pm

All ages

$78; $42 ages 3-12; $10.35 ages 2 and younger

Enjoy a delicious brunch served in the waterfront Sea Star Ballroom, and take along a camera to capture a family photo with Santa! The kids will make a special take-home holiday keepsake. Don’t forget to leave time to enjoy the Aquarium (you can visit the aquarium before and/or after your brunch session, it’s open from 10 am-5 pm), included with your brunch fee.

Southold American Legion Hall, 51655 Main Road, Southold

Monday, Dec. 8, 4 – 6 pm

Ages 8 and younger

Free

The Southold American Legion Auxiliary Griswold Terry Glover Post 803 invites North Fork children to enjoy after school snacks, a craft, coloring, story time, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

RUMBA Patchogue, 13 E Main St., Patchogue

Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 am – 3 pm

All ages

$45; $20 age 3-12; free for children 2 and younger

Enjoy a full brunch buffet while you mix & mingle with Kris Kringle. There’ll be cookie decorating for the kids, photos with Santa, adults get the choice of a Merry Mimosa or Berry Bellini, and so much more! For an added surprise…bring your child’s wrapped gift the day before and Santa Claus himself will present it during the festivities!

FAUNA, 6 Parlato Drive, Westhampton Beach

Saturday, Dec. 13, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

$55; $20 ages 3–12; free for children 2 and younger

Join Fauna for their first-ever Santa Brunch. A magical morning filled with festive flavors, cookie decorating, photos with Santa, and unforgettable family moments. Bring your child’s wrapped gift the day before for a special delivery from Santa himself!

Psst…Check Out Struggling to Sleep? 10 Sneaky Habits That Could Be Holding You Back