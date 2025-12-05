Glen Cove masquers cast and crew produce ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

The Glen Cove High School Masquers presented the award-winning play “Peter and the Starcatcher” with performances on November 21 and 22. The show, a prequel to the Peter Pan story, follows the origins of Peter Pan, Captain Hook and the Lost Boys.

The cast delivered strong performances, featuring Leo Goldstein as Black Stache; Kasey Miller as Molly Aster; and Aiden Van Ommeren as the Boy who eventually becomes Peter.

Supporting roles featured Aidan Rios (Lord Aster), Rose Sullivan (Mrs. Bumbrake), Carolyne Datkhayeva (Smee/Greggors), Mia DiFrancisco (Ted), and Samantha Gullo (Prentiss).

The ensemble included Derek Polo, Milo Roren, Natalie Macnow, Alexandra Ramsaran, Lilyana Duenas, Kaitlyn Kielczewski, Katherine Gebhardt, Victor Leone-Stanco, Ella Nossa, and Isabella Dilgard-Clark.

“The Masquers rose to the challenge of this imaginative script,” Director Jared Ross said. “Every student showed incredible dedication to bringing this story to life. We are proud of the performance they delivered.”

“This production demanded strong focus and teamwork,” Choral Director Edward Norris said. “The students fully embraced the performance and worked together to create an imaginative world on stage.”

The success of the run was supported by the dedicated technical team. Audio engineers were Mia Lupinski and Madeline DiSimone, with Paige Jimenez serving as assistant director, and Gianna Gonzales and Sophia Gonzales as stage managers. The Masquers also thank the crew members for their diligent work on lighting, sound, and scenic transitions: Sophia Alvarez, Tyler Alvarez, Melany Apaza, Samantha Apaza, Joshua Barrera, Barbara Benitez, Parker Bennett, Skylar Benziner, Brody Blackburn, Julianne Capitly, Abigail Cuadra-Chalen, Camille Cuadra-Chalen, Pasquale DeLuca, Katherine Duenas, Emery Eschenauer, Charlotte Dilgard-Clark, Donato Grella, Avery Eden Herberich, Abby Lupinski, Lianna McFaddin, Anna Miller, and Grace Yi.

For more information about Glen Cove High School’s performing arts programs, please visit the Glen Cove City School District website.