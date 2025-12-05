Great Neck South High students honored by Nassau BOCES Barry Tech

Maite Ariza Salamanca (L.) and Xinyao Shi (R.) were honored as Nassau BOCES Students of the Quarter.

Two students from Great Neck South High School have been named Students of the Quarter at the Nassau BOCES Barry Tech career and technical education center.

Honorees for the first marking quarter are Maite Ariza Salamanca, a junior enrolled in the Culinary Skills program, and Xinyao Shi, a senior enrolled in the Veterinary Science program.

Nassau BOCES Students of the Quarter are selected based on grades, attendance, work ethic and preparedness. These students take the initiative on class projects and serve as role models for their fellow students, both in the classroom and the workplace.

Maite and Xinyao were recognized at an awards ceremony at Barry Tech on Nov. 19, where they were applauded by BOCES educators and administrators as well as their South High guidance counselors Dr. Carly Bank and Allison Romeo Gottfried, respectively.