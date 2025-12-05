Herricks students hold coat drive to support families in need

Herricks students collected and donated multiple bags of coats to help local families stay warm this winter.

Students at Herricks’ Center Street Elementary School recently demonstrated exceptional generosity and community spirit by organizing a schoolwide coat drive to support individuals and families in need across Long Island.

Guided by advisers Mrs. Gentile and Ms. Valletutti, the Service Club members worked diligently to collect gently used coats to help local families stay warm during the winter months.

The effort reflects the students’ commitment to helping others and their understanding of the impact that small acts of kindness can have on the broader community.

This initiative underscores Herricks Public School’s dedication to fostering empathy, leadership and civic responsibility among its students while providing meaningful support to those less fortunate.