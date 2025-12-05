Lifestyles Sports to add new 18,500-square-foot Farmingdale production warehouse

Lifestyles Sports in Wantagh is moving its production warehouse to an 18,500-square-foot building in Farmingdale, nearly tripling the size of its current location in North Bellmore.

“We just needed more space for our production,” Andrew Kruter, one of Lifestyles Sports’ co-owners, said.

The family-owned business at 1901 Wantagh Ave. has sold sports gear and apparel for almost 50 years, offering a wide range of sporting goods, footwear, apparel, accessories, medical scrubs, customized items and more.

The property at 110 Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale was previously occupied by Safavieh, a home furnishings store. It will now provide a spot for Lifestyles Sports to do customized screenprinting, embroidery, laser engraving, direct-to-film transfers and more.

Kruter said the additional production space will allow for increased capacity and faster order turnaround.

The new Farmingdale facility will also include a showroom.

The family-owned business began when Mike and Valerie Kruter opened their first store, called The Clothesline, in Brooklyn in 1979. The owners moved from New York City to Long Island in 1993 and have expanded the store multiple times since landing in Wantagh.

Mike and Valerie’s children took over the business and have since pursued further expansion, including adding the 6,000-square-foot Newbridge Road property in Bellmore to accommodate its growing product customization.