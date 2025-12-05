The Locust Valley Garden Club had reason to be grateful at their Thanksgiving luncheon, held at Kippen Hill, the home of

Dean Yoder and Jonathan Grimm.

The club inducted four new members at the event, giving it a total of ten new members joining over 2025. New members for 2025 include: Patricia Oliver, Margot Smith, Carolina Boucos, Allison Pehel, and Diane Mancino. Barbara DeMartini, Rita Byrne, Kathleen Kayton-Courtney, Susan E Keller and Andrea King Rodal.

“We were pleased to welcome Elizabeth and look forward to working with her and the rest of the garden clubs here on Long Island in the coming year,” said club photographer Kassie Roth on their Facebook page. “Kippen Hill is a gracious background that enhances every event. Add to that, they love entertaining and having served as president and VP of the club, members feel at home there. Jonathan expertly carved the turkey. The dishes served, made by club members, were not only delicious but added to the warmth and charm of the event. We were delighted to be welcoming our four new people this way.”

They each received a membership book, club pin, cookbook and a small bouquet.

December took off quickly, as members decorated the Locust Valley Library for the holidays, as well as making Barbara’s Garden on the top level of the site a showpiece for the season. Sallie McNeill Rynd thanked Planting Fields Director Vincent Simeone for donating four bags of greenery for the displays.

On Dec. 10, members had a work day at Kippen Hill to decorate about 75 Christmas mugs to bring to the Glen Cove Senior Center and the Life Enrichment Center of Oyster Bay.

“We also bring mugs to senior LVGC members who no longer come to meetings, to brighten their holidays,” Rynd said.

It’s actually another fun event since Yoder serves a hearty soup for lunch and members bring desserts.

The Holiday luncheon at Barney’s has become a tradition that includes music and a fun gift exchange with a twist.

Club activities begin in March and program director Jane Benstock has a great lineup of events planned.

For information about the club, please call Membership Chair Larraine Tassis at 516-759-5694.