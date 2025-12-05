Long Island joins Starbucks ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ union strikes

Long Island Starbucks union employees picketed outside storefronts last December. A year later, many have joined the ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ strike.

Four Long Island Starbucks locations have joined the “Red Cup Rebellion,” the longest unfair labor practices strike in Starbucks history.

The strike, which began on Nov. 13 — known as “Red Cup Day,” the company’s busiest day of the year, where customers receive a free Starbucks cup with their drink order — has since escalated into a movement of more than 3,000 baristas from around 145 stores across 105 cities. Starbucks locations in Bellmore, Farmingville, Garden City and Lynbrook are among them.

The 11,000-member Starbucks Workers United is protesting the company’s failure to finalize a union contract, calling for improved staffing levels, higher take-home pay and a resolution to outstanding unfair labor practice charges related to union busting. Workers United has filed more than 1,000 ULPs, including more than 125 since January 2025. More than 700 charges remain unresolved, including national complaints alleging bad-faith bargaining and unilateral policy changes, as well as cases involving retaliatory firings and discipline.

The union argues that such a contract — addressing pay, staffing, and ULPs — would cost the company less than one average day of sales and less than CEO Brian Niccol’s $96 million compensation after four months on the job.

Though the union scored a win on Dec. 1 when Starbucks was ordered to pay $38.9 million in civil penalties and barista backpay after violating New York City’s Fair Workweek Law — the city’s largest worker protection settlement ever — the same law does not apply to neighboring employees in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The Red Cup Rebellion is not the first time Long Island Starbucks workers have taken action against what they say are unfair labor practices. Last December, Garden City and Westbury employees picketed outside the store to protest standstill labor negotiations. A livable wage, adequate benefits and more consistent scheduling were at the core of their demands — all of which are vital amid Long Island’s cost of living crisis, a Westbury employee then told the Press.

“Long Island is incredibly expensive, the cost of living,” employee Evan Sunshine told the Press at the time. ”When it comes to the contract, we’re really excited to be able to make a living wage, and that’s what we’re fighting for.

“That’s what we’re pushing for, and that’s why we all agreed to go on strike, because the living wage is so important to us.”

The Long Island Starbucks locations — alongside around 140 other stores across the country — remain on strike at time of publishing.