New Hyde Park’s outdoor Menorah lighting ceremony is next Sunday

Temple Tikvah, in collaboration with the Lakeville Estates Civic Association, is pleased to announce its annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony, will take place on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 4:30 p.m. Community members of all ages are invited to gather on the front lawn of Temple Tikvah to mark the beginning of Chanukah together.

The celebration will feature the lighting of the outdoor menorah in honor of the first night of the holiday, festive singing, and warm hot chocolate for all attendees. This event offers an opportunity for neighbors, families, and friends to join in a moment of unity, joy, and tradition as the holiday season begins.

The ceremony will be held at 3315 Hillside Ave. in New Hyde Park. Parking is available behind the building for the convenience of guests. All are welcome to attend and participate in this uplifting community gathering.