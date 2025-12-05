Ronald McDonald House welcomes holiday decoration from Macy’s

Macy’s team members visited the New York Metro Ronald McDonald House Tuesday, Dec. 2, to decorate for the holiday season. The RMC welcomed 20 workers from the store, with arms full of decorations and gifts to bring holiday cheer to kids and families battling childhood illness.

“When everyone was here, they were smiling, playing holiday music and decorating the house. It was such a joyful and fun experience having them here and bringing all of that holiday magic into the House,” said Cassandra Basile, director of marketing for the Ronald McDonald House. “They really transformed the Great Room and added so much to the House.”

Team members from all over the area came to pitch in, including Manhasset, Valley Stream, Garden City, Elmhurst and areas throughout the New York Metro area, according to a Macy’s release.

“People want to be a part of this experience and give back. We’re all so proud to be a part of it,” said Allison Eng, director of Visual Merchandising for Macy’s. “Our theme for this year is whimsy and cheer. We brought these large ornaments that we repurposed from our children’s display at Macy’s, and we love how playful and colorful they are.”

The holiday season is always a difficult time for families dealing with childhood illness and injury, with high costs and time burdens and a great emotional toll. In a statement, Macy’s said it hopes this gesture offers comfort during the most difficult times.

“We have about 40 families staying with us currently whose children are receiving life-saving care at nearby hospitals,” said Basile. “For those families who are away from home during the holidays, it can be so hard to juggle the holidays.”

She said families’ whole worlds can be flipped upside down, “So at the Ronald McDonald House, we give families that holiday magic that they aren’t in a position to give their children or give themselves. We decorate the House, we have fresh-baked cookies almost every day, we have three meals per day for our families so that they can remain strong and focused on caring for their kids.”

“Macy’s generosity is what the season is all about. Every stocking and light is placed with such care by their incredible team,” said Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro CEO Matt Campo.

The House sets up toys near the decorated tree so that parents can come select toys and games as gifts for their kids. “Today we had a family come by and ask for clothes for their kiddo,” said Basile. “We gave them a bag full of clothes that were recently donated. That’s what the holidays are all about, making sure that everybody has what they need to be strong, to be happy and to be cheerful as best as we can during the hard times.

Basile added that the Ronald McDonald House Charity always welcomes community support, donations and involvement.