The Great Neck Park District’s Ping Pong Pals

The Great Neck Park District’s program, Ping Pong Pals, was started in 2024 by Great Neck brothers Nathan and Luke Zhong, when they contacted Superintendent Jason Marra with their idea.

Marra thought the free introductory program was an incredible way to bring the brothers’ love of table tennis to elementary-aged children, grades first through fifth.

Participants learn ping pong skills in a fun, active environment. To date, over 110 children have benefitted from participating, with 10 children per class, reaching 12 sessions, so far, and counting.

The program typically runs for multiple weeks per session at Great Neck House. All equipment is provided.

The Zhong brothers find it rewarding to see the joy and progress of the young participants as they teach basic fundamentals through a combination of training and active play.

Every time a new session is offered, there has been quite a rush to register, with spots and waitlists filling up quickly. The founders have expressed that the smiles and appreciation from the students are the most rewarding part of the program.

Every child who has experienced Ping Pong Pals has shown their extraordinary gratitude to the coaches through kind thank-you letters, videos and more.

The Great Neck community and the Park District are thankful for their partnership and proud that the community has benefited from all involved.

The Park District thanks Nathan and Luke for their continued effort, support and love of Ping Pong Pals and is looking forward to a long, continued relationship around the ping pong table!