Manhasset student named Coca-Cola Scholars semifinalist

Manhasset Secondary School senior Chloe Eng has been named a semifinalist for the 2026 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. (L-R): Manhasset High School principal Dr. Richard Roder, Chloe Eng and school counselor Jennifer Landman. (Photo by Manhasset Public Schools)

Manhasset High School senior Chloe Eng has been named a semifinalist for the 2026 Coca-Cola Scholars Program, advancing to the next round of consideration for one of the nation’s most prestigious student scholarships.

Semifinalists are selected based on academic excellence, leadership and a demonstrated commitment to service.

This year, 1,238 high school seniors were chosen from a pool of more than 107,000 applications submitted nationwide.

Chloe has already begun phase two of the selection process, which includes an essay, a letter of recommendation and the submission of her academic transcript. An independent selection committee will review these materials and identify 250 regional finalists in early January, who will then participate in online interviews.

Ultimately, 150 Coca-Cola Scholars will be named in late February. Each will receive a $20,000 college scholarship and attend Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta, Ga., from April 23-26, 2026. Scholars will be honored at the 38th annual Coca-Cola Scholars Banquet and take part in the program’s Leadership Development Institute, facilitated by alumni.

“Chloe is an exceptional student whose dedication, curiosity and kindness truly set her apart,” said school counselor Jennifer Landman. “We are incredibly proud to see her recognized as a semifinalist, and we know she will continue to make a meaningful impact wherever she goes.”