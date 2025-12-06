North Hempstead repairing Bayview Avenue

The Town of North Hempstead is repairing and stabilizing Bayview Avenue in Manhasset after nearly 15 years of delay.

Bayview Avenue will be closed to the public during normal business hours throughout the reconstruction process, which has already begun and is expected to last two to three months.

“This administration is focused on making safety and infrastructure a priority, so we’re moving full steam ahead with this project,” North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jenniger DeSena said. “Residents and motorists using Bayview Avenue can rest easy knowing a new, more structurally sound roadway is coming soon.”

The length of Bayview Avenue, which borders Manhasset Bay and its roadway shoulder that slopes into the bay, was damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. It has suffered from structural erosion in the decade-plus since, compromising the road’s structural integrity.

This project will involve shoreline revetment of approximately 700 linear feet, repairing existing conditions and protecting the area from future erosion and scour.

The revetment consists of three layers of stone and geotextile filter fabric with a large toe at the base of the slope. This work extends along Bayview Avenue from the corner of West Shore Road through Manhasset Avenue.

Workers will be on-site to detour local traffic during construction hours, but area residents will still have access to the road. This erosion control and stabilization project continues the town’s sweeping infrastructure reform, which has focused heavily on road safety.

Please call (516) 869-6311 or 311 for more information.