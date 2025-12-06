Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: NCPD hels ICE, gift guide and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a surge in individuals that Nassau County police have transferred into ICE custody.

Finding a meaningful gift can be challenging when a recipient already seems to have every gadget, accessory or luxury item available. With that in mind, the following list highlights a range of options suitable for friends, family members or colleagues who may be difficult to shop for.

The Nassau County Police Department has transferred at least 64 people into the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s custody, with most of them initially arrested for low-level offenses such as theft, prostitution and drug possession, according to reports.

A Rockville Centre business owner and his Queens-based iron and erection construction company were sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 2, for insurance fraud and underpaying $600,000 in policy premiums, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

The Sands Point Board of Trustees voted Monday night, Dec. 1, to eliminate permit requirements for a wide range of routine home maintenance projects, a move Mayor Peter Forman said is aimed at reducing expenses and streamlining the process for village homeowners.

An inflatable pig has appeared outside the Village of Great Neck’s temporary Village Hall trailers at least three times since Monday, Nov. 24, according to village officials. The display is part of a protest by union members who are unhappy that the village did not hire union workers for the construction of its new Village Hall, officials said.