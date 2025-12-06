Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: NCPD hels ICE, gift guide and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.
10 thoughtful gift ideas for someone who has everything this holiday season
Finding a meaningful gift can be challenging when a recipient already seems to have every gadget, accessory or luxury item available. With that in mind, the following list highlights a range of options suitable for friends, family members or colleagues who may be difficult to shop for.
NCPD aids in transfer of arrested individuals into ICE custody
The Nassau County Police Department has transferred at least 64 people into the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s custody, with most of them initially arrested for low-level offenses such as theft, prostitution and drug possession, according to reports.
Rockville Centre man ordered to pay $625K for workers’ comp scheme
A Rockville Centre business owner and his Queens-based iron and erection construction company were sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 2, for insurance fraud and underpaying $600,000 in policy premiums, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
Sands Point drops permit requirements for home projects
The Sands Point Board of Trustees voted Monday night, Dec. 1, to eliminate permit requirements for a wide range of routine home maintenance projects, a move Mayor Peter Forman said is aimed at reducing expenses and streamlining the process for village homeowners.
Union protesters display inflatable pig outside Great Neck village hall, officials say
An inflatable pig has appeared outside the Village of Great Neck’s temporary Village Hall trailers at least three times since Monday, Nov. 24, according to village officials. The display is part of a protest by union members who are unhappy that the village did not hire union workers for the construction of its new Village Hall, officials said.