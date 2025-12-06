Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: NCPD hels ICE, gift guide and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a surge in individuals that Nassau County police have transferred into ICE custody.
Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

10 thoughtful gift ideas for someone who has everything this holiday season

Finding a meaningful gift can be challenging when a recipient already seems to have every gadget, accessory or luxury item available. With that in mind, the following list highlights a range of options suitable for friends, family members or colleagues who may be difficult to shop for.

NCPD aids in transfer of arrested individuals into ICE custody

Nassau County police have been aiding in the detainment of individuals, handing over at least 64 people they arrested into ICE's custody.

The Nassau County Police Department has transferred at least 64 people into the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s custody, with most of them initially arrested for low-level offenses such as theft, prostitution and drug possession, according to reports.

Rockville Centre man ordered to pay $625K for workers’ comp scheme

A man from Rockville Centre and his business were ordered to pay $625,000 after pleaded guilty to insurance fraud, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

A Rockville Centre business owner and his Queens-based iron and erection construction company were sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 2, for insurance fraud and underpaying $600,000 in policy premiums, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Sands Point drops permit requirements for home projects

The Sands Point Board of Trustees approved a resolution that eliminates permit fees for some home projects.

The Sands Point Board of Trustees voted Monday night, Dec. 1, to eliminate permit requirements for a wide range of routine home maintenance projects, a move Mayor Peter Forman said is aimed at reducing expenses and streamlining the process for village homeowners.

Union protesters display inflatable pig outside Great Neck village hall, officials say

An inflatable pig has appeared outside the Village of Great Neck’s temporary Village Hall trailers at least three times since Monday, Nov. 24, according to village officials. The display is part of a protest by union members who are unhappy that the village did not hire union workers for the construction of its new Village Hall, officials said.

