Will McLean’s Eagle Scout project

Will McLean and a team of scouts from Plandome Troop 71 on June 7, installed two perennial and annual gardens at the entry to Congregational Church Nursery School as part of Will’s Eagle Scout Service Project. McLean wanted to leave his community with something beautiful before he entered Hamilton College in August.

The existing garden beds were barren and historically, nothing planted there had ever survived. With the help of Will’s Uncle Robert, a planting and irrigation plan was developed and approved.

The old beds were cleared of weeds and overgrown shrubs with the help of Scout Andrew Manago a week before planting day.

On planting day, the soil was enriched, dozens of plants were planted and the entire area was covered with mulch. The project was topped off a few weeks later with a set of handmade cedar trellis, a low custom cedar garden fence and tags identifying the plants for educational purposes.

Many neighbors, friends, and family contributed to make this project a tremendous success through volunteering hours, monetary donations and by attending Will’s garage sale fundraiser.

They were also supported by local nurseries, Distefano Gardens, Frank Suppa, The Grounds Guys, Heritage Farms, Matteo Landscaping, and Hicks Nurseries, which provided either direct donations, discounts, or monetary donations for plant purchases. The Village of Munsey Park lent garden tools, debris receptacles and dumpster access.

McLean will be Plandome Troop 71’s 151st Eagle Scout.