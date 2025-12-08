Nominations open for 2026 Christa Fulton Memorial Teacher award

The Great Neck Public Schools invites alumni to nominate a school district educator for the Christa Fulton Memorial Teacher Award. Nominations for this annual award must be received by Jan. 31.

The sole purpose of this award is to recognize Great Neck Public Schools educators who have had a profound impact on students’ lives. Two awards are presented annually: one to a teacher of students who attended Great Neck North High School, and one to a teacher of students who attended Great Neck South High School.

Alumni from North High, South High and Village School may nominate a faculty member (elementary teacher, secondary school teacher, guidance counselor, advisor, coach, etc.) for this award.

A nomination letter detailing how the selected teacher has had an impact on the individual’s life must be submitted via Google Form (https://bit.ly/ FultonAward2026). Authors should identify themselves only by their student number, which may be obtained from the guidance office at the high school they attended (or for Village School graduates, the middle school attended).

A five-member award committee will carefully consider all nominations and select two recipients based on the perceived impact that the teachers had on their students’ lives.

For additional information about this award, including the nomination and selection process, contact Daniel Holtzman, assistant superintendent for secondary education, at dholtzman@greatneck.k12.ny.us.