Darlene Love, the Queen of Christmas, lights up Patchogue Theatre

Darlene Love has transcended generations with her signature powerhouse voice and iconic hits like “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” “He’s a Rebel,” and “He’s Sure the Boy I Love.”

This legendary soul, R&B, pop singer and actress is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Oscar winner for Twenty Feet from Stardom and Grammy Award-winner. Dubbed the Queen of Christmas by David Letterman, she returns again this holiday season to spread festive cheer to audiences with her Christmas tour Darlene Love: Love For The Holidays.

Darlene Love’s connection to Christmas started with the Phil Spector classic 1963 album A Christmas Gift for You, which featured Love’s vocals on “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” Since then, her ties to that song have been a gift that keeps on giving. She returned for the third time this year to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, delighting fans with her song. She had a long-standing invitation from David Letterman to perform her song on his annual Christmas show, she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last year. This year, she is returning for the holidays to perform her song, and her annual Christmas tour is about to begin.

The great songwriter Ellie Greenwich wrote many songs for Love but it is “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” that solidified their relationship while giving Love her singular identity. “My connection with Ellie has been everlasting. That song made a path for me like no other song. When I sing it everybody goes nuts. That song has so many great meanings for me. It brings joy and to be able to bring joy to people is what I like to do.”

held just prior to the launch of her Christmas tour, which returns to Patchogue Theatre on Dec. 10.

What should fans expect when they come to your show at Patchogue Theatre?

That’s one of my favorite spots. I have a lot of fun with the fans and I love them. I put some new songs in and my hits. I’ll be singing most of my Christmas songs from the Phil Spector Christmas album. I do this once a year, so I try to make it exciting and enjoyable. The Christmas show is always a great time for me and for my fans.

What would you like to tell fans about your debut docuseries set to premiere on TV in 2026?

It’s a very intimate interview. You get to see and hear about the family and why I did and didn’t do certain things. They have people from back in the ’80s when I was trying to recreate my job. I started out as a backup singer but I still had a hard time getting my solo career started. All these wonderful people like David Letterman, Bruce Springsteen and Bette Midler are part of my life and part of the documentary, with stories behind why I worked with them.

How did the annual invitation start to appear on David Letterman’s late night show to sing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)?”

I tell everybody I’m one of God’s favorite kids. I was doing Leader of the Pack at the Bottom Line in New York City and Paul Shaffer, who was David Letterman’s bandleader, played Phil Spector in the play. One night Paul said I’m gonna try to get David to come down and see the show. David came and the last song in the show is “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” David told Paul, “That’s the greatest Christmas song I’ve ever heard. We need to get her on our show.” I did the show and thought it was gonna be one time, but they called me back for the next year. They said David has to have you and if you are not available David will not do a Christmas show. That was so humbling for me. That’s what he thought about that song. He was on NBC then he changed to CBS and he took me with him.

How do you feel about returning to The Tonight Show on Dec. 18, performing your Christmas songs alongside Stevie Van Zandt and Paul Shaffer?

We have been trying to get back together ever since the David Letterman Show. It was such a joy when we did The Tonight Show last year and Jimmy Fallon said I hope you guys know you found a new home. So we’ll be doing it every year until whenever. I love working with Paul. I’ve known him for over 40 years. He told me the first record he ever bought was “He’s a Rebel,” so he was a fan before I even knew him. He’s genuine and it’s always fun when we’re together and my Stevie Van Zandt friendship has lasted.

Your 2015 album Introducing Darlene Love was produced by Steven Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. How did that collaboration come about?

When I first met him in California he said I want to record you and you need to move to New York. A month after that he asked if I get you a job would you come to New York and I said of course. He got me a job at the Bottom Line and Peppermint Lounge. I ended up staying and that was 1981. I tell Stevie you’re the reason I live here.

Do you think of Phil Spector as a blessing or a curse?

I don’t think it was a curse because he started me as a solo artist. He was responsible for the way he recorded me. Most people don’t know that to make my voice sound younger and not so mature he sped the record up a bit just enough to change the tone of my voice. I have to give him all the credit. I don’t dislike Phil, I like him a lot, but I don’t love the things that he did. Phil had me record “He’s a Rebel” and “He’s Sure the Boy I Love” and he released them under The Crystals’ name. That’s not fair to the artist. Neither The Crystals nor I were told he was doing that. It’s my song and The Crystals got credit for those recordings. When I was doing the David Letterman show, he called the station and told them that he was gonna sue if they kept letting me sing that song on their television show. He stopped me from getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I didn’t get in it till he died. It was the same with The Righteous Brothers and The Ronettes.

You joined Springsteen and others to celebrate Van Zandt’s 75th birthday at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. What was it like to be part of that evening for Stevie?

We’ve had a special relationship. Whenever Stevie is getting ready to do something special he always calls me. He said I have a birthday party this year and I want you to do a couple of songs. The party was great and I got a chance to talk with Bruce for a while. He and Stevie are joys in my life. They did everything they could to get me in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

How did you feel when you learned you were being inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011?

I am humbled. I really love the people who pulled for me. Nobody makes it alone but I had a whole family taking care of me. Show business can be very rewarding.