Editorial: What you can’t find online or in shopping malls

Much is made of online shopping for its convenience, wide selection and competitive prices.

But it accounts for only about 16% of retail sales.

And that is a good thing because the alternative – brick-and-mortar stores – offer many important things not available online. Especially the firms that make up Nassau County’s downtown business districts.

This is a timely reminder for county residents to keep in mind during the holiday shopping season, as it is crucial for many businesses to have a successful year.

Let’s consider all the benefits offered by independent retailers and restaurants,

Revenue. Independent retailers and restaurants retain a significantly higher share of revenue in the local economy compared to national chains. Studies show that independent shops recirculate about 45%–65% of their revenue locally, compared to chains that typically return 10%–20%. That means each dollar spent at a local store generates more local economic activity, jobs, and tax revenue.

Jobs: small retailers and independent restaurants provide first jobs for many teens and young adults. They also offer flexible work environments for part-time and second-job employees.

Sense of community: Chains make every town look the same. Mom-and-pop stores and independent restaurants define the flavor, personality and walkability of a neighborhood. They create places where residents interact.

A town’s sense of place: THIS is often built around its independent cafés, bookstores, boutiques, hardware storesm and family-owned restaurants.

Support for the local community. Independent retailers and restaurants also support local causes, school fundraisers, youth sports teams, and nonprofits. They join chambers of commerce that host community events, such as street fairs, and service organizations like Rotary and Kiwanis, which provide assistance to dozens of local organizations. We wouldn’t expect Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to ever do the same.

The foot traffic from small businesses also increases street activity, makes downtown areas feel safer, and encourages further investment. These districts anchor downtown revitalization efforts in places like Great Neck, Port Washington, Roslyn, Mineola, Glen Cove, Hicksville, Farmingdale, and other Nassau communities. Products. Independent retailers also offer unique products, personalized service and alternative price points This keeps large chains and online platforms competitive, helping prevent market concentration. Much of retail and restaurant innovation originates in small, independent businesses before being copied by national companies. Independent retail businesses are also rooted in the community Because they are owned by residents, profits and decision-making remain local, not in another state or corporate headquarters.

Service. Perhaps most important for consumers is service. Operators who own their businesses provide the personal service you do not find online or in shopping malls. They are members of the community who have a strong incentive to maintain a good reputation.

This is not to say we should not enjoy the obvious benefits of online shopping or the shopping experiences provided by shopping malls and centers across Nassau County.

However, we should not forget the many independent retailers and local restaurants that offer items you cannot find anywhere else and are essential to downtown business districts