Manhasset Public Schools unveils renovated historic theater

The Manhasset Board of Education is joined by administrators, teachers, students and community members for the official ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Manhasset Secondary School auditorium.

Manhasset Public Schools recently celebrated the completion of a major renovation of its historic auditorium and theater at Manhasset Secondary School, a space that has been at the heart of the community since 1935.

From its earliest days, the theater was celebrated for its cutting-edge stage and scenic equipment, quickly becoming a favorite among performers and audience members.

Today, the space has been meticulously renovated to honor its 1930s Spanish and American revivalist design while integrating state-of-the-art technology. Modern fly space, advanced lighting and scenic capabilities once again offer students an inspiring, world-class environment to bring their performances to life.

“The transformation of this space reflects the dedication, collaboration and commitment of so many people who believed in what this theater could become,” Manhasset Board of Education president Ted Post said. “It is more than a room with seats and lights – it is a place where students discover their voice, take risks and create memories that last a lifetime.”

The renovation process incorporated input from students, faculty, alumni and community members to ensure the theater maintained its historic character while

advancing into the 21st century. Thanks to this collaborative effort, the newly refurbished Manhasset Secondary School theater is now ready to welcome students, faculty and community members, offering a modern, inspiring space for performances, creativity and community engagement.