Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman to announce bid for governor

Blakeman will challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik for the Republican nomination in a bid to take on Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is running for a second full term next year.

The primary will pit two strong supporters of President Donald Trump, who has expressed support for both candidates.

“He’s great and she’s great,” Trump said at the White House, according to Politico. “They’re both great people.”

Blakeman won reelection as county executive last month, easily defeating Democrat County Legislator Seth Koslow with 55.6% of the vote. He campaigned on fiscal responsibility, support for local law enforcement, public safety, and what he casts as pro-taxpayer policies.