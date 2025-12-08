Nassau University Medical Center board adopts 2026 budget with $167.1M deficit

Nassau University Medical Center is projecting to have a $167.1 million deficit in its 2026 budget, which was unanimously adopted at the hospital’s Tuesday, Dec. 2, Board of Directors meeting, according to documents posted on the hospital’s website.

“It is important to emphasize the conservative approach taken in composing this budget as well as the lack of performance and statistical data that typically would allow management to build a budget with more operational insight and precision,” the budget states.

According to hospital documents, the current board and management team are focused on improving operating performance and patient access to quality care, while also engaging with the state to access aid necessary to ensure the hospital group’s sustainability.

The deficit is projected to be $29.2 million more than the 2025 deficit, according to the budget.

To offset losses, the hospital’s patient service revenue is projected to reach $461.4 million in 2025, an increase of $27.1 million from the 2025 budget, according to budget documents.

The 2026 budget projects a total operating cost of $586.5 million, marking a decrease from the $596 million figure in 2025, according to budget documents.

The 2026 budget does not factor in funding from the state since it is unknown how much that would account for.

The Nassau Health Care Corporation has experienced operating losses for several years, and according to the hospital, which serves as one of three Level-1 trauma centers in Nasasu County, much of the losses come from a high Medicaid and Medicare payer mix, a large behavioral health and substance abuse program and high costs incurred due to competition for talent with other health care providers in the market.

NUMC also experiences high levels of uninsured patients, particularly in its emergency department and ambulatory clinics, according to the budget.

The Nassau Health Care Corporation will incur roughly $8 million in consulting and outside service fees in 2025 due to the abrupt leadership turnover and ongoing litigation that the hospital is involved in, according to the budget.

Meg Ryan began 2025 as the CEO of NUMC, later being replaced by Stuart Rabinowitz on an interim basis. The hospital recently appointed Thomas Stokes to the CEO position, who will begin serving in that role in 2026.