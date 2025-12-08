Roslyn Varsity Boys Volleyball claims second straight Nassau County Division II title

The Roslyn Varsity Boys Volleyball team defeated New Hyde Park in the Nassau County Division II Championship game.

The Roslyn Bulldogs captured their second consecutive Nassau Division II boys volleyball championship, defeating New Hyde Park to claim their third county title since 2021.

Before the final serve, the Bulldogs rallied their supporters with a unison clap, reflecting the team’s energy and cohesion throughout the match. Moments later, Benjy Rubin delivered the final kill, sending players and fans into celebration.

“It was a very close match in spots, but our team showed great composure,” said Roslyn Varsity Boys Volleyball Coach Mark Steinmuller. “New Hyde Park was a tough opponent. They had a strong semifinal performance, and we knew everything would be raised in the final. Our guys responded.”

Roslyn defeated New Hyde Park 25-11, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22 at Nassau Community College.

Steinmuller highlighted key moments that helped the Bulldogs pull ahead, including serving runs by Tyler Shi and Nicholas Eng that resulted in multiple points.

“Those runs came at critical moments in the sets and gave us momentum. And in the last set, nearly every player on the court touched the ball before Benji finished it off with a block. Everyone contributed,” he said.

Roslyn’s team chemistry has been a hallmark of their back-to-back titles.

Steinmuller said the returning core of players and their trust in one another was essential to success.

“Last year we had a similar group, and coming back this year, expectations were high. The players stepped up when it was their turn. People trusted each other, and that trust carried us through,” he said.

Joseph Kim had a standout performance for the Bulldogs, recording 19 kills, two aces, and a block.

Steinmuller said Kim’s experience and leadership on the court were crucial in guiding the team through tense moments.

“Joey knows where to be at all times. Having his confidence and the team’s confidence in him made a huge difference in the big moments,” Steinmuller said.

Roslyn is the first Division II team from Nassau to reach the state tournament since Bellmore JFK won the title in 2018.

“It’s a proud moment for our program,” Steinmuller said. “We represented Nassau well, and competing at the state level is exciting for everyone involved.”

The team roster included Joshua Bae, Aaron Bergman, Nicholas Eng, Tomer Gilday, Alex Guttell, Josh Kaftol, Joseph Kim, Vincent Lee, Paul Lee, Lee Levine, Kosmas Mouzakitis, Russell Plotnitzky, Benjy Rubin, Tyler Shi, and Yubo Sun, with Jonathan Farber and Mark Masciangelo managing the team.

Looking ahead, Steinmuller emphasized the program’s culture of hard work and consistency.

“We want players who are willing to put in the time and effort. That dedication pays off at the end of the season, and our championship is proof of that,” he said.

The Bulldogs’ back-to-back county titles highlight the skill, teamwork, and determination of a program that continues to dominate Nassau Division II boys volleyball.