Real Estate Roundtable: what home buyers want this quarter

Homebuyers across the North Shore are entering the season with clear priorities and local real estate agents say the demand spans comfort, wellness and ready-made convenience. Dramatic architectural elements, spa-inspired interiors, flexible workspaces, energy-efficient upgrades and expansive outdoor areas are among the features drawing the most attention this quarter. Luxury buyers are also seeking spaces that support hosting and well-being, from gourmet kitchens to private wellness suites. While preferences vary by lifestyle and price point, agents agree on one trend: buyers want homes that feel complete, functional and restorative the moment they walk in — without the need for major updates.

Liza Bendett | Compass

Buyers are consistently focused on elevated comfort and dramatic features, specifically double-height foyers, high ceilings and heated floors. Double-height foyers continue to make a strong impact. That grand entry moment sets the tone for the entire home, creating an open, memorable first impression that today’s buyers gravitate toward. High ceilings remain a top priority as well; they enhance natural light, support modern open floor plans and even in older homes, increased ceiling height directly correlates with higher value. Heated floors have also become a quiet luxury that buyers now expect, especially in primary suite bathrooms, kitchens and mudrooms. It’s a subtle detail that delivers year-round comfort and signals a thoughtfully designed, well-appointed home. At its core, buyers are seeking comfort, scale, and design that elevate everyday living, and these features deliver exactly that.

Tara Fox | Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

This season, the feature most sought after by buyers is a fully renovated home with a modern, organic, design-driven aesthetic. Buyers are drawn to properties that feel current, cohesive and move-in ready and they are consistently paying a premium for homes that deliver this elevated look and lifestyle. A defining theme is the rising influence of wellness-focused design. The most in-demand homes showcase organic, spa-inspired interiors; natural stone, warm woods, soft neutral palettes, layered textures and clean, calming lines. Bathrooms inspired by luxury spas, kitchens designed for both beauty and function and spaces that feel emotionally restorative are commanding significant attention. Today’s buyers want more than updated finishes; they want an experience. Homes that support wellness, through natural light, soothing materials and thoughtful flow, are in demand. This preference reflects a broader shift; buyers are prioritizing wellness through the design, aesthetics and within their living environments. Renovation projects have fallen out of demand. Buyers want the lifestyle immediately, without the disruption or uncertainty of construction. As a result, turnkey homes that blend modern design with wellness-driven elements are outperforming the market, both in demand and in pricing. In essence, buyers want beauty, convenience and a sense of retreat, a home that nurtures well-being from the moment they walk in.

Beth Catrone | Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

What I see over and over again is designated workspaces for those working remotely or a hybrid work week. I feel that multi-use rooms add value because buyers can use the space depending on their lifestyle. Maybe today it’s a home office and down the road it could be a guest room, gym or nursery. I see this trend consistent with all price points. Another trend I continue to see is homes that are energy efficient. Buyers seem to want Smart Features such as Nest Temperature control to be able to change the temperature from their smartphones. They like having central air and gas heating as well. This is so important because homes cost so much money and buyers want to be smart about the energy efficiency of their homes. New roofs, windows and doors are also important in keeping costs down.

Allison Hollander | Compass

First-time buyers typically prioritize affordability, seeking homes in good locations that require minimal work. They often look for properties with the potential for future expansion and outdoor space. Buyers seeking larger homes might focus on finding homes with spacious floor plans and amenities such as pools and extensive outdoor areas to accommodate a more active or luxurious lifestyle. Empty nesters may be interested in downsizing to a low-maintenance home or condo. They might also consider purchasing a vacation home as they transition into a new phase of life with potentially more leisure time. Indeed, the common thread among various buyer profiles is the desire for properties that require minimal work and offer enjoyable outdoor spaces. For many buyers, outdoor space adds significant value to a home, providing an extension of the living area and a place to enjoy nature, entertain guests or create a personal oasis. Whether it’s a small patio or a large backyard, outdoor spaces are a key feature that can enhance the appeal of a property across different buyer segments.

Gwen Levy | Compass

As the holiday season approaches, luxury home buyers on the North Shore of Long Island are increasingly drawn to properties that can accommodate hosting large family gatherings. Buyers are looking for ample space for extended relatives to stay overnight and enjoy the festive celebrations at home. The most desirable homes offer grand great rooms that serve as the heart of the residence, featuring high ceilings, oversized windows and elegant finishes that exude warmth and sophistication. Always in demand are large gourmet kitchens, designed not only for culinary excellence but also for social interaction. State-of-the-art appliances, spacious islands and generous dining areas allow for entertaining with ease and style. As the holidays invoke a spirit of togetherness, these luxurious and spacious homes on Long Island’s North Shore are perfectly suited to create cherished memories with family and friends.

Ileen Weiss | Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The most sought-after luxury feature this quarter is the Private Wellness Suite—a dedicated sanctuary within the home designed for restoration, balance and daily vitality. Buyers are prioritizing spaces that support both physical and emotional well-being, seeking homes that feel like a personal retreat rather than a place they simply return to at the end of the day. Infrared saunas, cold plunges, massage rooms, meditation corners and sound-healing spaces are no longer niche extras; they’ve become central elements of how today’s buyers define true luxury. These suites offer more than convenience—they create a rhythm of intentional living, providing a place to reset, restore and recharge without leaving home. Visually and energetically, wellness suites also elevate the overall experience of a property. They photograph beautifully, they show beautifully and they immediately communicate a lifestyle of elevated living. When designed with mindful organization, natural materials and a balance of elements—heat, water, wood, soft lighting and serene textures—they enhance the flow of chi throughout the home, strengthening clarity, vitality and harmony. In a world where health is the new wealth, the private wellness suite has become the defining amenity of modern luxury real estate, offering a deeply personal sense of refuge and renewal.

Julia Krispeal | Douglas Elliman Real Estate

When I’m out with buyers across Long Island this quarter, there’s one thing I hear on repeat: “I don’t want a project. I want it done.” The feature everyone is currently chasing is a true move-in-ready condition. They want to open the door and feel like the house is already working for their life, not a two-year renovation plan. That means a clean, updated kitchen and baths, consistent flooring, fresh paint, good lighting, and a layout that feels easy for real life: kids, pets, working from home, hosting family and friends. A finished lower-level or bonus space they can use right away as a hangout, office or gym is a big plus. Buyers are willing to pay for the convenience. In this market, the amenity that matters most isn’t a single “wow” feature. It’s a house that feels finished, thoughtful and ready from day one.