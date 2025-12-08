Schreiber High School celebrates Tri-M Student & Staff Talent Show

Paul D. Schreiber High School students and faculty performed in the annual Tri-M Student & Faculty Talent Show.

The stage at Schreiber High School came alive Monday night, Dec. 1, as students and teachers joined together for the annual Tri‑M Student & Staff Talent Show — an evening of music and school spirit that spotlighted the strength of the school’s arts community.

Performances ranged from singers, dancers and musicians, with the energy in the auditorium high as parents, classmates and faculty cheered on each performer.

Teachers shared the stage with their students, underscoring the collaborative spirit of the event.

The show was organized by the school’s Tri‑M chapter. The Tri‑M Music Honor Society is the only national honor society for middle and high school student musicians in grades 6–12.

Through a mix of performance, leadership and service, the society recognizes musical achievement and encourages members to contribute to their schools and communities.

At Schreiber, the talent show offers Tri‑M members a platform to showcase their abilities, and invites the larger school community to celebrate the arts.

“Nights like this show just how strong our arts community is,” school officials said.

Tri‑M chapters nationwide provide many opportunities beyond concerts and recitals. Students who meet the society’s criteria — musical participation, academic achievement, leadership, service and good character — can gain leadership experience, develop performance skills, and engage in community service projects.

With more than 2,100 Tri‑M chapters across all 50 states and approximately 84,000 student members, the society fosters musical excellence and civic engagement on a wide scale.