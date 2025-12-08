The Scotto Brothers hosted their 14th annual Marines Toys for Tots Holiday Gift Drive on Dec. 2 at the Fox Hollow in Woodbury. The event goal was to collect over 1,000 toys, all of which will go to less fortunate children on Long Island this holiday season.

The evening began with a Color Guard performance by the United States Marines

while the national anthem was sung by a soloist of the Hicksville Chamber Choir. Following the opening ceremony, there were dance performances by students from North Shore Dance of Huntington.

“Each year we host this annual celebration to honor those in our armed forces and to support less fortunate families across Long Island,” said Anthiny Scotto, president of Scotto Brothers. “Our veterans have risked their lives so we can have the freedoms we have today; this is just a small way to give back to them. This is what the holiday season is all about — giving to others. Scotto Brothers has that built into our history, and the impact of Toys for Tots grows each year.”



The objectives of Toys for Tots are to help less fortunate children throughout the United States experience the joy of Christmas; to play an active role in the development of one of our nation’s most valuable resources: our children; to unite all members of local communities in a common cause for three months each year during the annual toy collection and distribution campaign; and to contribute to better communities in the future.