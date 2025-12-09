Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman to announce bid for governor

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced Tuesday he is officially running for governor of New York, setting up a Republican primary contest against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik in a race to challenge Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is seeking a second full term.

Blakeman launched his campaign with a video posted Tuesday, Dec. 9, where he highlighted his recent reelection for Nassau County Executive and repeatedly framed himself as a candidate who “delivered on promises of affordability and security.”

The video noted that while Democrats made gains nationwide on election night, “the Republican Party shined bright on Long Island,” citing Blakeman’s 12-point win in a county with more registered Democrats than Republicans.

The video also recapped several themes that Blakeman has emphasized throughout his tenure — stating that he kept Nassau from becoming a sanctuary county, opposed school mask mandates, and refused to raise county taxes.

The video characterized Nassau as “the safest county in America,” crediting expanded police staffing, arrests targeting violent offenders, and cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Blakeman, a strong ally of President Donald Trump, entered the race a month after winning reelection with 55.6% of the vote, easily defeating Democrat County Legislator Seth Koslow. Blakeman campaigned on fiscal responsibility, support for local law enforcement, public safety, and what he casts as pro-taxpayer policies.

Blakeman has served as county executive since beating then-Democratic incumbent Laura Curran in 2022. Prior to holding the county seat, he represented Oceanside and Valley Stream on the Nassau County Legislature, and served on the Hempstead Town Council and as a commissioner for the New York-New Jersey Port Authority.

Blakeman has run unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and state comptroller.

Trump, who has expressed support for both GOP contenders, told reporters at the White House that “he’s great and she’s great… They’re both great people,” according to Politico.

In launching his campaign, Blakeman said he is running on a “Put New York First” agenda focused on affordability, public safety, and rolling back what he described as Albany’s burdensome mandates, according to a press release.

“New Yorkers are being hit from every angle — rising prices, rising crime, and Albany mandates that make life harder,” Blakeman said in the release. “It’s time for leadership that fixes problems, protects families, and makes New York affordable and safe again.”

Blakeman pointed to his tenure leading Nassau County as evidence of what he cast as effective executive leadership. His administration has emphasized tax cuts, balanced budgets, and bond rating upgrades, as well as investments in public safety and support for law enforcement.

He has frequently said that Nassau County did not adopt New York’s sanctuary policies, and his administration emphasized the county’s comparatively low poverty rate and its strong employment indicators.

Nassau County was labeled the “safest county in America” by U.S. News & World Report twice during his first term, an accolade Blakeman referenced in his announcement.

Blakeman also cited his time as a Port Authority commissioner during the 9/11 attacks, saying the experience shaped his approach to crisis leadership.

The county executive argued that his recent reelection demonstrates cross-party appeal.

According to his campaign, Blakeman drew support from independents and a share of Democrats across Nassau’s diverse communities.

Blakeman said he plans to introduce a statewide affordability plan, including tax reductions and policies aimed at lowering utility and household costs, arguing that the cumulative increases New Yorkers face are “the difference between staying afloat and falling behind.”

“Affordability is not a slogan — it’s whether people can stay here,” he said.

On public safety, Blakeman said he will propose reforms that mirror Nassau’s policing model, including changes to bail laws, gang-crime strategies, and measures aimed at removing dangerous offenders from the streets.

“New Yorkers deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods, on public transit, and at home,” he said.

Blakeman framed his campaign as a direct contrast with Hochul’s administration, charging that Albany’s policies have driven up costs and undermined public safety.

“This election will answer one question: Will we continue down a path that puts Albany first — or choose a new direction that puts New Yorkers first?” he said.

Chris Boyle, a spokesman for Bruce Blakeman, did not immediately respond for comment.

Gordon Tepper, Long Island press secretary for Hochul did not immediately respond for comment.

Efforts to reach Stefanik were unavailing.

Before announcing his candidacy, Blakeman acknowledged in early November that he was weighing a bid, telling reporters, “I know I will win if I make the decision to run.”