Flower Hill board advances changes to planting and visibility rules

The Village of Flower Hill Board of Trustees discussed changes to a proposed local law that regulates plantings in the village’s right-of-way during their December meeting.

A proposed law regulating plantings in the village right-of-way dominated the Flower Hill Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Dec. 8, as the board debated how to define pedestrian areas and ensure clear sightlines at intersections.

Trustees continued discussion on a new local law which would regulate plantings in the village right-of-way and update visibility rules on corners. The board previously discussed creating a four-foot no-planting buffer from the curb, but village attorney Jeff Blinkoff said Monday the existing code already covers most concerns.

“The code already says trees, shrubs or other vegetation are pruned … such that they will not obstruct the passage of pedestrians,” Blinkoff said. Because the law already gives the building inspector discretion, he said, “I don’t believe there would need to be the additional change.”

Trustees debated how to clarify the term “sidewalk,” given that the village has few traditional sidewalks.

Building Superintendent Peter Albinski said the intention was always to protect an “implied sidewalk” — the ground area adjacent to the road.

“Some people would think a sidewalk is a paved area,” Albinski said. “But it’s an area that you walk on… So, I think the intent of that ordinance is whether there’s a paved sidewalk or an implied sidewalk that a pedestrian could get off of the road beyond the curb, beyond the edge of the roadway. That’s the intent we’re looking for.”

The board agreed to revise the wording to reference the “area adjacent to the roadway” and to update language regarding maintenance responsibilities in the right-of-way. The amended draft will be recirculated and reconsidered at a Jan. 12 public hearing.

Resident David Frank spoke during the hearing, urging the board to consider industry standards for visibility at intersections. He cited transportation engineering guidelines suggesting 25-foot sight triangles for 25-mph roads rather than the 30-foot standard the village is considering.

“Don’t overdo it,” Frank said. “The triangulation idea is sensible… but you might want to consider 25 feet and not 30.”

Rosenbaum responded that the 30-foot requirement is consistent with nearby villages and provides a wider margin of safety. The board ultimately voted to proceed with the revised draft and revisit the issue next month.

The board also discussed another local law, a proposal involving parking regulations on Port Washington Boulevard.

“Because we were not able to get the proper measurements, I’d like to make a motion to hold this public hearing at the January 12 board meeting,” Herrington said.

The board also authorized the start of the RFP process for a new garbage collection contract, which will replace the current agreement set to expire on May 31, 2026.

Trustees unanimously approved a new official village logo, selecting a green version for general use and a black-and-white version for letterhead.

The branding update won’t require immediate replacement of existing signage, Rosenbaum said.

“The goal really isn’t to go and change everything right away,” he said. “But I’d like to get some of these logos on our trucks.”

The board also discussed the Port Washington Water District’s ongoing project on Stonytown Road. Road restoration is expected in spring, following winter shutdowns for concrete and paving work.

The next meeting, which will include continued public hearings on the local laws, is scheduled for Jan. 12.