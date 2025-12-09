Great Neck Estates residents continue to pushback against multi-family housing

Great Neck Estates residents continued to voice their concerns over a plan to build another multi-family housing development in the village at the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Dec. 8.

Paul Bloom, representing 200 MNR SUN LLC, presented the case for the 65-unit development to the board and increased the incentive offer for the project from $1 million to $1.5 million.

Bloom expressed frustration with both the length of time it has taken to get the project approved and the number of adjustments that have needed to be made.

“What we’ve got before this board for consideration is a project that is…17 units under the maximum density and about 50% [fewer units] than was in effect when this whole process started,” Bloom said.

Bloom also noted that an outside consultants said the new project would be contributing $180,000 in tax revenue to the village each year—four times the average household tax contribution in the village.

But as Bloom laid out his case, residents shook their heads, ‘No.’

Daniella Gershel, a homeowner in the village, pushed back, saying that although the project would add tax revenue, per capita taxation would be much lower, resulting in a dilution of services for the village.

“I really don’t see how we’re not gonna be subsidizing this development,” Gershel said. “The numbers just don’t add up.”

Gershel recommended that the board find some way to increase per capita taxation for those living in multi-family housing.

Mayor William Warner responded, saying, “We are looking for ways to do exactly what you asked.”

Another concerned resident, Allen Weinberg, thought that the incentive being offered was not enough.

“We went from a million to a million and five… but is that the right number?” Weinberg suggested that the village hire its own experts to assess whether the incentive was adequate.

Also on the agenda was a petition by Ronit Shabtian for a conditional-use permit for a medical office at 156B Middle Neck Road. Shabtian is currently operating her business, Comprehensive Dermatology DermWalk, at 200 Middle Neck Road and is looking to move to the new location after renovation and approval from the board.

“We want our own clean space,” said Shabtian. The board unanimously approved Shabtian’s request on the condition that she not sublease the office.

The board also followed all of the architectural review board’s recommendations regarding modifications to different houses in the village. David Franco’s revised landscape plan and Isaac Abraham’s solar panels were approved while Ilya Badalov’s exterior changes were not.

The board also unanimously voted to substantially increase Village Prosecutor Gary Muhlstock’s pay from $50 to $700 per court session.

After some pushback from residents, the public hearing on the proposed housing development at 200 Middle Neck Road was closed at Monday’s meeting, but they are still accepting public comments until Dec. 18.