Queens man sentenced to two years in prison for 2024 hate crime incident in Hewlett

A 26-year-old Queens man was sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 9, to two years in prison for a February 2024 antisemitic attack in Hewlett, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Bechir Lehbeib, of Jamaica, Queens, pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to one count of assault and criminal mischief as a hate crime in satisfaction of the indictment.

Lehbeib was sentenced to two years in prison and three years’ post-release supervision. An order of protection was also issued for the Hewlett resident.

Donnelly said that on Feb. 4, 2024, Lehbeib walked up to a home on Steven Drive in Hewlett and took two flags from the front of the property – one flag which read, “In this home, we stand with Israel”, and a second flag depicting a blend of the Israeli and American flags.

The unidentified homeowner saw Lehbeib walk away from his property with the flags, via the Ring camera app on his phone, and went outside to confront him, Donnelly said.

At that time, Lehbeib punched the homeowner in the face and brought the victim to the floor, where a physical altercation continued, the DA said.

While on the floor, Lehbeib headbutted the homeowner and trampled the flags that he had taken from the porch before allegedly leaving the area, and the homeowner called 911, Donnelly said.

“No one should ever have to live in fear in Nassau County because of their religion, ethnicity, or beliefs,” Donnelly said following the sentencing.