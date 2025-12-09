Life’s WORC residents root for Ny Islanders

L.-R.: Life’s WORC residents Steven Kiely, Seth Suchman and Brett Bloomquist have some laughs with the New York Islanders Mascot, Sparky The Dragon.

One hundred developmentally disabled residents of Garden City-based nonprofit Life’s WORC group homes are going to watch the NY Islanders play the Vegas Golden Knights at UBS Arena in Elmont on Tuesday.

The trip is part of the NHL team’s “Hockey With a Heart” program and is the culmination of a four-year wait for organizations such as Life’s WORC to participate, stirring a lot of anticipation among the Life’s WORC team and people with developmental disabilities and autism who are served by the organization.

“This unique experience to be enjoyed by Life’s WORC residents will make our bond with the Islanders even more meaningful,” Life’s WORC CEO John Pfeifer said. Pfeifer is an East Meadow who has been a die-hard Islanders fan since he was a youngster going to most every game since the team called Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum home.

Many of the Life’s WORC group home residents watch the NY Islanders televised games, attend their games, and root for the Islanders.

“Hockey With A Heart” opens an array of special promotional, recognition and fundraising opportunities for Life’s WORC. This includes everything from exposure for the Life’s WORC website and mission statement to Islanders fans throughout UBS Arena, broadcasting, and a presence with Islanders social media. There is fundraising to benefit Life’s WORC through both a 50-50 raffle, and some 25% of the proceeds from the game.

Life’s WORC was founded by Victoria Schneps, the founding president of Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press and dozens of other publications in the region.