Neurosurgery practice to move into former PBA office

Dr. Louis Nkrumah speaks to the Mineola Board of Trustees about opening a practice in the village.

Nkrumah Neurosurgery & Spine will be moving to Mineola next year.

After approval from the village Board of Trustees in September, Dr. Louis Nkrumah purchased buildings at 85 and 89 East Jericho Turnpike for $1.75 million, according to published reports.

The 6,557 square-foot building was formerly the offices of the Nassau County Policemen’s Benevolent Association. The PBA relocated to 88 Sunnyside Blvd. in Plainview, a 31,842-square-foot building that the association purchased in 2024 for $5.45 million.

Nkrumah will relocate his practice from Lake Success and intends to undertake renovations to the Mineola property to accommodate an expansion.

“We are really excited about our new clinic opening in Mineola,” said practice manager Dona Wu. “We have major renovations planned, and we intend for it to become our flagship clinic.”

She said the practice is expanding into East North Court in Suffolk County.

“We hope to bring as much into those communities as we anticipate they will bring to us,” said Wu.

She said the renovations will take several months to complete, with an estimated completion date around Fall 2026.

Nkrumah, a board-certified neurosurgeon, is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons. He studied at Yale University and Einstein College of Medicine, and completed residencies at Johns Hopkins Hospital and Emory University Hospital in Georgia, according to his website.