New Hyde Park school board approves retirements, Girl Scouts water education

The New Hyde Park Board of Education approved two retirements at its meeting on Tuesday.

Road School principal Jane Ruthkowski will retire from her position, as will library worker Antoinette Zabicki.

“Jane transformed Manor Oaks to a place where children feel seen, valued and proud to belong. You can feel her spirit when you walk through the halls,” said Superintendent Jennifer Morrison-Raptis about the beloved principal. “She leaves Manor Oaks better than she found it. Congratulations on a remarkable career.”

The board appointed Colleen Topping as the acting principal upon Ruthkowski’s retirement.

Following a student chorus presentation, the board welcomed Girl Scout Troop 1559 for a presentation on the importance of conserving water.

They recommended strategies such as ensuring toilets and faucets do not leak, turning the tap off while brushing teeth, and filling small water toys to cool off in the warmer months rather than using sprinklers.

“The project we are working on is the ‘Wonders of Water Badge,’” said one of the Scouts. “We learned about why water’s important, how it’s used, and how we can protect our planet.”

The board also addressed business from their October meeting, during which a representative from New Hyde Park Little League requested the use of district facilities. Because of a recommendation from the district’s insurance company, NYSIR.

Deputy Superintendent Michael Frank stated that the district has revised its “Use of Facilities” form, and NYSIR has updated its recommendations across districts. Due to these changes, the New Hyde Park Little League has begun the process of organizing of applying to use district facilities.