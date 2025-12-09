Plandome Board of Trustees approves land lease for cell tower

The Village of Plandome Board of Trustees unanimously approved a land lease agreement for a macro wireless facility tower at their Dec. 8 meeting on Monday.

The lease to Liberty North Shore for a plot of land was approved by the public works yard.

The installation of small cell nodes throughout the village has historically faced strong pushback from the community, but residents have been optimistic about this new project due to the village’s poor service connection, according to the board.

“Everyone who has come [to the meetings] has been supportive of macro,” said Village Clerk and Treasurer Barbara Peebles.

Peebles also reported that the village’s finances were in good shape.

“The budget is clean… I do forecast we will have little pockets of surplus in the end,” she said.

The board is also currently seeking a resident architect to fill vacancies for alternates on the Architectural Review Board. “Out of the 440 homes in Plandome, we need an architect,” said Mayor John “Jake” Kurkjian.

The board awarded its annual tree maintenance contract to We Care Tree Maintenance.

“His arborist knows the trees, so year over year, things are better and better.” We Care Tree Maintenance bid $7,000 lower than the lowest bid the village has ever received, so they will continue working with the village on a $ 4,000 contract for the next year.

The village also mulled over new signs to differentiate itself from neighboring villages whose signs shared similar color pallets like the similarly named Village of Plandome Heights.

The board considered samples from Mineola Signs and Awnings, as well as A Plus Graphics & Signs, but has yet to make a decision and is seeking a third quote.

After this meeting, the next steps are to have a public hearing regarding the proposed tower which should be announced soon.