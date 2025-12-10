North Hempstead Town Board OKs convenience store expansion

The Sunoco gas station on Willis Avenue in Albertson has received approval to expand its convenience store square footage after gaining approval from the North Hempstead Town Board.

However, the approval came with conditions, many of which were requested by residents in the vicinity of the gas station, who were seeking to address current problems and mitigate future ones they anticipated with the changes.

“The place is way overdeveloped,” one resident said. “It never should have gotten as big as been let happen.”

The town board held a public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 9, where it unanimously approved the special-use permit granting the gas station alterations.

The main change proposed was expanding the station’s convenience store. This will be achieved not by making the existing building larger, but rather by converting space from its repair shop into space for the convenience store.

The gas station, which has been in operation since 1954, currently features six repair bays. Under the approved changes, one of the repair bays will be converted into an office space and the existing office space will then be added to the convenience store’s square footage.

While the convenience store will be 1,080 square feet in size, only 652 square feet will be accessible to patrons.

Everything else at the station will remain the same, including the gas pumps and underground storage tanks.

“So from the outside of the building, or premises, you’ll not really notice any difference,” said Kevin O’Brien, the attorney representing the gas station owners.

The main concerns raised by residents regarded traffic, hours of operation and garbage.

Angela Massetti, a resident living near the gas station on Park Lane Drive, expressed concern that the larger convenience store would draw in more customers, which she argued could not be supported by the current parking lot.

The lot includes nine parking spaces, which were granted as a variance in 2011, as the code requires 11. Messetti said she was worried that customers would begin parking on her street, which is the closest public parking to the station, when the lot was full.

“We really aren’t in the position to absorb the overflow from additional vehicles from customers that are now going to be frequenting this convenience store,” Messetti said.

O’Brien said this scenario is not anticipated due to the nature of a convenience store being based on convenience, and argued that if there were no parking available, then people would take their business elsewhere at a variety of other stores in the area. He said parking would “self-regulate.”

He added that reducing the number of repair bays will also decrease parking lot usage for those services.

O’Brien also acknowledged that there had been a previous issue with a commercial vehicle parked on the property for an extended period, but that it has been resolved and is not anticipated to be an issue in the future.

The Sunoco gas station operates from 5 a.m. to midnight, and this schedule will remain unchanged with the changes. The hours of operation were solidified as a condition for the permit approval.

Residents expressed opposition to the gas station being open 24 hours, citing concerns that late-night activity might attract crime. The gas station does sell beer, which some residents raised as a potential problem for late-night drinking and driving.

The permit was approved under 10 conditions, with five new ones added in during the public hearing.

The new conditions included that the parking layout would remain the same, all nine parking spots would be left open for customers, employees and auto repairs at all times, the dumpsters will be relocated away from the residential property line and screened, solid fencing to be installed along the property line abutting homes, and a no left turn sign to be installed at the exit onto Park Lane Drive.

The conditions included in the permit approval are associated with the property, not with the owners, meaning that they would remain in place even under a change of ownership.

“I think we can work together,” O’Brien said of the relationship between the gas station owners and the surrounding neighbors.

The board also unanimously approved Tuesday night a new contract with Lynkwell for 12 electric vehicle charging stations throughout the town. The charging stations would be located at town parking lots.

While locations have been suggested for the contract, they can be moved, the town’s attorney said.

Council Member Mariann Dalimonte asked that the locations be considered in areas where surrounding homes and businesses would not be affected by the cars’ bright lights, saying many drivers sit in their cars with the headlights on while they charge.

The board is also considering time restrictions on the charging stations, which could be implemented naturally since town lots have gates that close the lot overnight.

The contract is being covered by a $500,000 state grant awarded to the town.

The town would share revenue with Lynkwell, receiving 91 cents for every dollar. This is greater than the prior contract the town approved with Blink in 2021, another electric vehicle charging company, which only provided the town with 25 cents per dollar.

The contract with Blink has ended, and the town is now exploring options for removing the equipment that was installed.

Also approved was a new contract with a design engineering firm for bulkhead replacements at North Hempstead Beach Park.

Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said this project, which has been underway for about six years, was delayed due to a prior denial by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

DeSena said previous proposals had not been granted by the state department because the plans were too complex, with the department asking for simpler designs. She said this new firm would be executing this request.

“Strengthening this shoreline will be the first step,” DeSena said.

The next town board meeting will be held on Jan. 7.