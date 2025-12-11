Garden City Park School fifth graders culminate decimal math unit with annual ‘Trattoria GCP’

Garden City Park School fifth graders hosted a Trattoria GCP restaurant event to culminate their decimal math unit.

After learning how to add, subtract and multiply decimals, Garden City Park School’s fifth graders put their skills into action by launching their own virtual restaurant businesses, Trattoria GCP, on Dec. 3.

Working either individually or with a partner, the students designed every aspect of their restaurants, from choosing a cultural food theme to building a Google Site and crafting both digital and paper menus.

Each menu featured appetizers, entrées, sides, desserts and beverages; all priced by the students themselves.

As “customers” visited their restaurant, the fifth graders calculated order totals and applied the appropriate tax, putting their math skills into real-world practice.

The “customers” were special guests from central administration, as well as Life Skills students from New Hyde Park Memorial High School.

Throughout the school year, Garden City Park’s fifth graders are teaming up with the Life Skills students for activities,

learning and camaraderie.