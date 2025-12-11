Mineola High School learners “Tie the Knot” with research projects

Mineola High School learners gathered to celebrate “tying the knot” with their research projects at the annual AP Research Wedding Ceremony on Dec. 5.

On Dec. 5, Mineola High School’s AP Research students, guided by teachers Katelyn Bucchio and Jessica Carlson, participated in one of the program’s most beloved traditions: the AP Research Wedding Ceremony, held at Synergy. This lighthearted yet meaningful event marks the moment when each learner formally commits to their academic research journey.

AP Research, the second course in the AP Capstone program, allows learners to deeply explore a topic, problem or idea of personal interest. Throughout the year, they design, plan and implement an in-depth investigation to address a self-selected research question.

Bucchio reflected on the significance of the ceremony, sharing, “Watching our researchers demonstrate such hard work, passion and ambition reminded me why this program is so special. What began as a small way to honor student achievement has now grown into a completely student-run celebration. I left Friday feeling hope, pride and admiration for the real impact our students are creating.”

Carlson echoed her colleague’s sentiments and emphasized the dedication students bring to the experience.

“The AP Research Wedding highlights the true commitment our juniors make to thoughtful, ethical and meaningful inquiry,” she said. “Their enthusiasm is contagious, and it’s incredibly rewarding to guide them through this journey.”

The ceremony opened with remarks from student hosts Gabrielle Parrado and Jack Sweeney, who welcomed the audience and set the tone with a humorous comparison between marriage and the AP Research process.

They reminded participants that, like any strong partnership, successful research requires courage, curiosity, commitment – and a sense of fun. Learners were encouraged to reflect on the reasons they took the course, the passions behind their research topics and the life skills they hope to develop along the way.

With the stage set, Mineola High School principal Rory Parnell stepped forward to officiate the ceremony, guiding students through a series of “wedding vows” tailored to the academic research experience.

Together, the learners pledged to conduct a thorough background investigation, design thoughtful and replicable methods, gather meaningful data and evidence, analyze results with integrity, cite sources responsibly, craft a 4,000 to 5,000-word academic paper and present and defend their findings with confidence.

The vows served as both a humorous ritual and an earnest reminder of the expectations and responsibilities ahead.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Parnell delivered the official declaration, “By the powers vested in me as Mineola High School principal, and by the great School District of Mineola, I now pronounce you Academic Researchers.”

The room erupted in applause as learners celebrated the start of their AP Research journey – one that promises exploration, discovery and meaningful academic growth.

The district congratulates all participating learners and looks forward to the innovative and impactful work they will produce in the months ahead.