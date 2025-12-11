Two Mineola seniors earn top honors at SAAWA Science Fair

Mineola High School senior Gabrielle Parrado was awarded first place in the Behavioral & Social Sciences category at the SAAWA Science Fair for her project “Growing Pains: The Correlation Between TikTok Usage, Aging Anxiety and Cosmetic Surgery Intention Among Adolescents.”

Two seniors from the Mineola Public Schools earned top placements at the South Asian American Women’s Alliance Science Fair on Dec. 4, bringing home both recognition and cash prizes for their outstanding scientific research.

Both students enhanced their projects this year by incorporating new data, refining their analyses and engaging in collaborative peer-review workshops using rubric-based feedback.

Gabrielle Parrado was awarded first place in the Behavioral & Social Sciences category for her project “Growing Pains: The Correlation Between TikTok Usage, Aging Anxiety and Cosmetic Surgery Intention Among Adolescents.”

Her research explores how beauty standards prominent on social media, specifically TikTok, relate to aging anxiety and the intention to pursue cosmetic procedures among adolescents.

Sebastian Truong won second place in the Environmental Sciences category for his project “The Effect of Pseudomonas stutzeri on the Inhibition of Alexandrium tamutum: Exploring Biosurfactant (Rhamnolipid) Amplification.”

This study investigates the potential use of the marine bacterium Pseudomonas stutzeri as a sustainable biocontrol method for harmful algal blooms fueled by fertilizer runoff. The research evaluates whether the bacterium can help inhibit toxins released by Alexandrium tamutum, offering a promising approach to protecting fragile marine ecosystems.

“Our students worked incredibly hard this year,” said science research teacher Jessica Carlson. “They not only incorporated new data extensions to deepen their analyses, but also spent hours rehearsing their presentations for one another, offering thoughtful, rubric-based peer feedback. Watching them push each other to refine their arguments, strengthen their methods and communicate their findings clearly was truly inspiring. Gabby and Sebastian’s success at SAAWA is a direct reflection of that dedication.”