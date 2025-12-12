Carle Place students selected for the 2026 All-County Festival

Rushmore fifth grade students were selected to participate in All County.

The Carle Place music department is proud to announce that 19 Carle Place student musicians have been chosen to perform in this year’s All-County Music Festival, sponsored by the Nassau Music Educators Association.

Students from the band, chorus and orchestra earned this honor based on their 2025 NYSSMA solo evaluations, and the All-County concerts will take place at the Tilles Center in Brookville, New York, from Jan. 11-18.