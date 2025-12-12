Quantcast
Carle Place
Community Events

Carle Place students selected for the 2026 All-County Festival

Rushmore fifth grade students were selected to participate in All County.
Rushmore fifth grade students were selected to participate in All County.
Photo provided by the Carle Place School District

The Carle Place music department is proud to announce that 19 Carle Place student musicians have been chosen to perform in this year’s All-County Music Festival, sponsored by the Nassau Music Educators Association.

Students from the band, chorus and orchestra earned this honor based on their 2025 NYSSMA solo evaluations, and the All-County concerts will take place at the Tilles Center in Brookville, New York, from Jan. 11-18.

Congratulations to the following students:

From Carle Place Middle/High School: Nathan Bosi, Juliet Amatulli, Kyra Henriquez, Alyssa Ceccoli, Melina Roussis, Kevin Kang, Lillian Klickpera and Holly J Loredo.

From Rushmore Avenue School: Jonah Saca, Jake Bosi, Samantha Schwartz, Gabrielle Doyle, Livia Mikhelashvili, Oliver Narcisse, Elliana Cavalli, Evangeline Trakas, Rehet Kaur, Eric Liang and Patricia Kaidas.

Rushmore sixth-grade students were selected to participate in All-County. Photo provided by the Carle Place School District
Carle Place Middle and High School students were selected to participate in All-County. Photo provided by the Carle Place School District

