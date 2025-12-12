Carle Place students selected for the 2026 All-County Festival

The Carle Place music department is proud to announce that 19 Carle Place student musicians have been chosen to perform in this year’s All-County Music Festival, sponsored by the Nassau Music Educators Association.
Students from the band, chorus and orchestra earned this honor based on their 2025 NYSSMA solo evaluations, and the All-County concerts will take place at the Tilles Center in Brookville, New York, from Jan. 11-18.
Congratulations to the following students:
From Carle Place Middle/High School: Nathan Bosi, Juliet Amatulli, Kyra Henriquez, Alyssa Ceccoli, Melina Roussis, Kevin Kang, Lillian Klickpera and Holly J Loredo.
From Rushmore Avenue School: Jonah Saca, Jake Bosi, Samantha Schwartz, Gabrielle Doyle, Livia Mikhelashvili, Oliver Narcisse, Elliana Cavalli, Evangeline Trakas, Rehet Kaur, Eric Liang and Patricia Kaidas.