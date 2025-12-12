Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Carle Place
Community Events

Carle Place celebrates community through annual intergenerational concert

The Cherry Lane first graders performed during the concert.
The Cherry Lane first graders performed during the concert.
Photo provided by the Carle Place School District

The Carle Place School District held its annual intergenerational concert featuring performances from members throughout the community.

On Dec. 3, the day began with songs by the first graders of Cherry Lane School, followed by the sixth graders of Rushmore Avenue School and the Carle Place High School Chorus. The Carle Place Seniors Singers then joined the High School Choir for a collaborative number, and the concert concluded with performances from senior center members.

The event once again displayed the power of music to bring generations together, creating a warm and celebratory atmosphere for all who attended.

The district would like to thank Director of Fine and Performing Arts Michael Limone and the directors of each chorus: Theresa Nardo (Cherry Lane), Kerri Hauff, assisted by Lora Elsirgany and Joe Geluso (Rushmore Avenue), and Jessica Younker (Carle Place High School and Carle Place Seniors Singers).

The Carle Place Seniors Singers performed with the Carle Place High School Choir.
The Carle Place Seniors Singers performed with the Carle Place High School Choir. Photo provided by the Carle Place School District
The Rushmore Avenue sixth graders performed during the concert.
The Rushmore Avenue sixth graders performed during the concert.
The Carle Place High School Choir performed during the concert.
The Carle Place High School Choir performed during the concert. Photo provided by the Carle Place School District

About the Author

More Carle Place News

More from our Sister Sites