Carle Place celebrates community through annual intergenerational concert

The Carle Place School District held its annual intergenerational concert featuring performances from members throughout the community.

On Dec. 3, the day began with songs by the first graders of Cherry Lane School, followed by the sixth graders of Rushmore Avenue School and the Carle Place High School Chorus. The Carle Place Seniors Singers then joined the High School Choir for a collaborative number, and the concert concluded with performances from senior center members.

The event once again displayed the power of music to bring generations together, creating a warm and celebratory atmosphere for all who attended.

The district would like to thank Director of Fine and Performing Arts Michael Limone and the directors of each chorus: Theresa Nardo (Cherry Lane), Kerri Hauff, assisted by Lora Elsirgany and Joe Geluso (Rushmore Avenue), and Jessica Younker (Carle Place High School and Carle Place Seniors Singers).